Movie night ended abruptly for "Frozen 2" fans when urine samples marked "highly contagious" were delivered to a theater instead of a medical clinic 45 miles away.
The package arrived Friday night at the North Bend Theater in North Bend, Washington, said the firefighters who responded to the call.
Authorities evacauted the theater and closed nearby streets, and took the manager to the hospital as a precaution.
But about an hour after the theater was cleared out, the substance was determined to be urine samples.
"All is well," the theater posted on its website. "There was no danger. We will be open as suaul" on Saturday to show "Frozen 2."
Sgt. Paul Graham of the Snoqualmie Police Department told KOMO how the package ended up at the theater is not clear.