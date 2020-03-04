Moviemaker Spike Lee feuds with Knicks over VIP entrance

Filmmaker Spike Lee, a longtime New York Knicks fan, may be done going to games after a feud over him using an employee entrance vs. a VIP gate.
Lee told ESPN that he had been going into Madison Square Garden via an employee entance for 28 years.
But he said at Monday night's game, security told him to use a difference entrance. A video surfaced that seemed to show Lee being denied access to the employee entrance.
"They wanted me to leave the Garden, walk outside ... and come back on 31st Street. And I said I'm not doing that," Lee said on ESPN. The employee entrance Lee frequents is on 33rd Street. The VIP entrance is two blocks south.
The team released a statement Tuesday that said it was "laughable" that Lee was a victim for being denied entry into the employee entrance.
"It's disappointing that Spike would create this false controversy to perpetuate drama," the statement says.
The team also tweeted a photo of Lee and Dolan appearing to shake hands, in response to Lee's claim to ESPN they didn't do that.
As a result of all of this, Lee said he would no longer attend any Knicks game for the season. The Knicks said he's welcome to come back anytime -- "just not through our employee entrance."