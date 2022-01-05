On the beat: Coldest game in NHL history? No sweat for Post-Dispatch photographer.

There is cold, and there is actual cold. The temperature during Saturday's Winter Classic on New Years Day qualified as actual cold.
No matter how many layers you have on, the cold seeps in and works its way to your bones, in a way that only a scalding shower, sending needles of pain into your skin, can fix.
I knew it was going to be cold when they asked me to cover an outdoor hockey game, at night, in Minnesota. But I was honestly picturing something in the teens, hopefully with a blizzard thrown in for flavor. Instead we got the coldest game in NHL history with temperatures dropping down to ten below zero.
As the weather reports rolled in the week leading up to the game it became apparent we weren’t going to have snow, because it was going to be too cold. The question then switched to: How can I cover the game in a meaningful way and not lose any extremities?
I experienced frostbite as a teenager in Montana, and it was painful. I have absolutely no desire to replicate the experience. But thankfully, I grew up in Montana where the temperatures regularly get cold and we have just learned to deal with it. There was a day when I was in elementary school when it was so cold the diesel fuel in the school busses gelled up. My parents just loaded me in the car and drove me to school. There is no such thing as a snow day in Montana. No, that isn’t a “walking up hill both ways” story — it is really just me complaining about not getting snow days.
I have gotten a lot of messages telling me to stay warm tonight covering the #WinterClassic. Here is a sampling of what I might wear. It is all about the layers. Checkout @stltoday for game coverage tonight! #stlblues #mnwild pic.twitter.com/EWDz1vFp3X— Colter Peterson (@ColterP_Photo) January 1, 2022
The answer to the current question of how not to turn into a “Colter-cicle,” as my coworker David Carson coined it, is layers. Lots of layers, but at the same time not too many. You don’t want to sweat when it is that cold, as it will just make you cool down and get even colder. So I relied a little bit on intuition. I packed a bunch of layers. Six layers for my upper body to be exact and a really awesome pair of snow bibs that I have used and trust. I didn’t use all the layers I brought but I would rather be over prepared than cold with no way to warm up.
We had a bit of a warm-up, if you will, leading up to Saturday’s game as the temperatures in Minneapolis steadily dropped over the three-day period leading up to the game. Practice on Friday night gave me a good chance to test out my layering and see how everything was going to work together. I was moving around a lot more trying to get some photos I knew I wouldn’t be able to capture on game-day due to NHL restrictions, but everything checked out. I was ready to not freeze solid when I went rink-side on Saturday.
After watching practices tonight I can’t wait to make images during the #WinterClassic Saturday night. Story by @jthom1 for @stltoday #stlblues https://t.co/5UNWfDYnxZ pic.twitter.com/pakAsDZSxq— Colter Peterson (@ColterP_Photo) January 1, 2022
The other aspect to prepare for was the mental. Everyone thinks this job is a walk in the park sitting ice level and enjoy the game. That isn’t even close to accurate. Yes, I love my job, but I’m not enjoying the game.
It takes a lot of concentration and prep work to understand how the teams are playing and keep up with what is happening throughout the game. It would be very easy to get lost in making sure I don’t freeze and let the game slip by, but that wouldn’t work if I wanted images that are impactful and tell the story. So I spent most of the day Saturday mentally preparing for the cold and the game itself. I had to make sure I had everything packed, including battery chargers to recharge batteries drained by the cold and a backpack with all the layers I didn’t wear to the stadium (no sweat, remember.)
Temperature at puck drop was minus six degrees. At this temperature it will take less than 30 minutes, sometimes as little as 15 minutes, to experience frostbite on exposed skin — so about the amount of time I would be rink-side during gameplay each period. Most of my skin was covered except a small portion just below my eyes. I took extra care to check this area regularly to make sure I still had feeling there throughout the game. If you start to lose feeling in any part of your body or it starts to feel like their is a forcefield around the area you are touching, that is a bad sign. If I had experienced this, I would have been back inside as soon as possible.
Thankfully I guessed my layering right, and through a combination of hand warmers and standing up during media time-outs I managed to stay comfortable throughout the game — a 6-4 Blues win over the Wild.
One of the things I was worried about was condensation forming on my camera as I went from the outside cold to the warm photo work-room to file images between periods. I was also afraid this condensation would freeze on the lenses when I went back out, making them unusable. To avoid this, before I went in I grabbed by memory cards and batteries from the three cameras I was using and left the cameras in a backpack rink side. It slowed me down a bit, but I avoided the problem entirely.
While editing, I slipped my feet out of my muck boots to warm up in the heated photo room and allow warmth from the hand warmers in the boots to build up inside. This helped keep my feet warm until about five minutes left in the third period, which felt like an eternity with all the play stoppage for icing calls.
Overall, the game experience was incredible. The amplified sounds of the rink traveled beautifully through the cold air. There was just something so natural about the game being played outdoors as well, even under the artificial conditions that the NHL was creating — including the heated ice. The players were into it and, despite the cold, the fans were loving it as well.
I escaped the game with almost no cold damage, just a little patch of frost nip on each cheek that was gone by Monday. Proper planning and previous experience certainly saved my toes. I can only hope some of the underdressed fans I saw can say the same. Given the chance I would 100% cover another outdoor hockey game, even in record cold conditions — though I would still prefer a snowstorm.