On the beat: Coldest game in NHL history? No sweat for Post-Dispatch photographer.

There is cold, and there is actual cold. The temperature during Saturday's Winter Classic on New Years Day qualified as actual cold.

No matter how many layers you have on, the cold seeps in and works its way to your bones, in a way that only a scalding shower, sending needles of pain into your skin, can fix.

I knew it was going to be cold when they asked me to cover an outdoor hockey game, at night, in Minnesota. But I was honestly picturing something in the teens, hopefully with a blizzard thrown in for flavor. Instead we got the coldest game in NHL history with temperatures dropping down to ten below zero.

As the weather reports rolled in the week leading up to the game it became apparent we weren’t going to have snow, because it was going to be too cold. The question then switched to: How can I cover the game in a meaningful way and not lose any extremities?