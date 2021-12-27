So many people ousted 2020 with a sigh of relief, not realizing that 2021 would be far more difficult.

There's a world of highs and lows in this year's photographs. A mother lost her entire family in the blink of an eye on one summer night while the Cardinals went on a 17-game streak with many 'happy flights'. Inmates erupted over virus-delayed court dates as rural Missouri posted the lowest vaccination rates.

And of course Mick Jagger and the boys came to town to kick-off another tour. Talk about longevity. Sixty years of playing and they just kept rolling.

There's a lesson there. Maybe it's simple. Keep moving in 2022.

