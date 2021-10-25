Rep. Cori Bush

Democrat, St. Louis, Missouri's 1st Congressional District
- St. Louis: (314) 955-9980
- Washington: (202) 225-2406
- Contact form (requests zip code to verify residency)
Bush is a registered nurse, community activist and ordained pastor. She was first elected to Congress in 2020, defeating 10-term incumbent Rep. Lacy Clay in the August Democratic primary.
Bush was born and raised in St. Louis, graduating from Cardinal Ritter College Prep High School and then with a nursing degree from the Lutheran School of Nursing.
Bush marched during the 2014 Ferguson protests after the shooting of Michael Brown.
She is a single mother.
Her biggest donors are people who are retired, work in securities and investments, are associated with Democratic or liberal groups, are in education or are health professionals.