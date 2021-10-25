 Skip to main content
Rep. Cori Bush
Rep. Cori Bush

Democrat, St. Louis, Missouri's 1st Congressional District 

Cori Bush -- a favorite

U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, D-Missouri, speaks about her dedication to the people of St. Louis and the importance of getting an education at Harris-Stowe State University on Feb. 19, 2021.

  • St. Louis: (314) 955-9980
  • Washington: (202) 225-2406
  • Website
  • Contact form (requests zip code to verify residency)

Biography

Bush is a registered nurse, community activist and ordained pastor. She was first elected to Congress in 2020, defeating 10-term incumbent Rep. Lacy Clay in the August Democratic primary.

Bush was born and raised in St. Louis, graduating from Cardinal Ritter College Prep High School and then with a nursing degree from the Lutheran School of Nursing.

Bush marched during the 2014 Ferguson protests after the shooting of Michael Brown. 

She is a single mother.

Her biggest donors are people who are retired, work in securities and investments, are associated with Democratic or liberal groups, are in education or are health professionals.

Read recent Post-Dispatch articles about Bush.

