Say it with me: It’s not Rudolph’s fault. He’s a child victim. You can’t blame him for fleeing a place where he was not protected, to live out his adolescence in the wilderness like Alexander Supertramp.
But you can blame him for laughing his ass off with the other yearlings when Dasher’s little boy can’t get off the ground in the “take-off” game. You can blame him for turning his back on love. Rudolph believes he is ugly, and because of that, he is ugly. His penchant for abandoning friends keeps putting them in harm’s way.
It’s tragic that of all people, the self-proclaimed “king of jing-a-ling” is the one to make him see his value. Rudolph’s triumph ends systemic discrimination in Christmastown, and as such, the good far outweighs the bad.