Pallbearers carry the casket of Officer Michael Langsdorf, of the North County Police Cooperative, from the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis following a funeral mass on Monday, July 1, 2019. Langsdorf was killed in the line of duty on Sunday, June 23, 2019.
The doors of the Cathedral Basilica had just opened, and the funeral procession was imminent. In the middle of the somber moment, I was frantically searching for Gloria, a leasing manager who had kindly offered to let me photograph from a nearby apartment for an overhead view. But with the clock ticking on an important moment the Post-Dispatch owes to its readers to cover, I couldn’t find her.
Luckily a guard took action, rushing me upstairs to connect with Gloria. I raced toward the balcony just in time to get a photo of lines of saluting officers honoring North County Cooperative Police Officer Michael Langsdorf, who had been killed in the line of duty. Each officer is doubled by his or her shadow, which for me, carries a powerful symbolic meaning.
As it has happened many times in my career, I couldn’t have shared an important (and in this case, heartbreaking) event with the community without a little luck, and more than a little kindness from the people I meet.
As I look back through my pictures this year, I can’t help but notice the kindness and perseverance that echoes through so many of them: T.E.H. Realty resident Amanda Jackson let me into her home to photograph a breathing treatment for her sick child as part of her fight for better living conditions — which led to a reader paying for her to relocate; St. Louis County couple David Frei and Mary Piper fighting Lou Gehrig’s disease while continuing to make new memories; UAW members supporting each other at the picket line through a cold, wet night; a homeless man who survives the cold with the help of outreach mission workers; and many more.
That determination to make it through hard times, and the kindness to help others make it through as well, is everywhere if we look for it, almost like a shadow.
Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist flattens Boston defenseman Brandon Carlo in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.
"My girlfriend is somewhere in the park playing Pokémon GO and I was bored. I wanted to see how far I could roll it," said William Biscarri of Clayton, who spent fifteen minutes creating a giant ball of snow on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, in Oak Knoll Park in Clayton.
"My girlfriend is somewhere in the park playing Pokémon GO and I was bored. I wanted to see how far I could roll it," said William Biscarri of Clayton, who spent fifteen minutes creating a giant ball of snow on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, in Oak Knoll Park in Clayton. He then took a break. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
Searching for answer- David Frei stops taking ALS drug Radicava
"I just think David is amazing. He's so incredibly positive about everything. I just like spending time with him," said Mary Piper, who takes a walk with her husband David Frei on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, around their neighborhood in Kirkwood. Piper took four months off for family leave act to take care of Frei.
Fairmount Park Racetrack
Groom Virginio Cortez washes down Travel Account to cool the horse down after a morning workout on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Fairmount Park Racetrack. The 94th season opens on Tuesday.
Winter Patrol checks in on homeless in the cold
Larry Buckley heats a sandwich brought to him by Pastor Mark Glenn with New Life Evangelistic Center's homeless outreach on Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, in St. Louis. Buckley declined Glenn's offer to check into a shelter for the night choosing to stay in the vacant warehouse.
Fire damages family home in Baden
Jessica Woods (left) is comforted by her friend Amanda Merriweather at the scene of a house fire in the 8500 block of Partridge Avenue in the Baden neighborhood on Friday, April 5, 2019. Woods and her family were at home at the time of the fire. Everyone escaped without injury. Woods said. "All I saw was black smoke. I don't know what I am going to do. I don't have nothing left."
Lindenwood stunt team at practice
Flyer Kylie Fox falls into the arms of teammates Michaela Patterson (left) and Britni Hones, while learning a new pyramid routine in stunt practice on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, at the Lindenwood University-Belleville campus.
Jessica Woods visits with her dog, Faith, after thye escaped a house fire on Friday, April 5, 2019, in the 8500 block of Partridge Avenue in the Baden neighborhood. Woods and her family were at home at the time of the fire. Everyone escaped without injury. Woods was able to get out the front door while two of her children jumped out of windows to escape the smoke.
Valentine's Day dinner with Elvis at Das Bevos
Elvis impersonator Terry Phillips serenades Tammy Miller of Swansea, Illinois, during a Valentine's Day dinner where more than a dozen couples renewed their wedding vows on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at Das Bevos. Miller was celebrating 27 years of marriage with her husband Kent.
GM workers resolute as UAW strike nears a month
Third shift United Auto Workers stay warm by the fire as they picket outside gate 2 at the GM Wentzville Assembly Center in Wentzville on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. UAW workers have been on strike since Sept. 16.
Vigil for Demetrius L. Stewart
"We are going to miss him a lot. My older brother is no longer here. He was a genuine person" said Daryon Mitchell, younger brother of Demetrius L. Stewart, who was among more than two hundred people who attended a vigil for Stewart on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, in Hyde Park. Stewart was an innocent bystander to a fight at bowling alley in Richmond Heights when he was fatally shot on Feb. 1, 2019.
Deplorable conditions at T.E.H. Realty property Southwest Crossing Apartments
"We had a rough night last night. I had to give him three breathing treatments. That's a lot of medicine for a 1-year-old," said Amanda Jackson, as she comforts her son Marquise an asthma treatment on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at Southwest Crossing Apartments in St. Louis. Jackson has been to the ER with her son about 20 times since moving into the apartment, which she says has mold in her bedroom and closet.
Deplorable conditions at T.E.H. Realty property Southwest Crossing Apartments
"I do what I can to keep the door open to keep the smell down and to air out the mold," said Amanda Jackson, who removes a bungee cord she jury-rigged to keep the door ajar as she leaves to take her son Marquise to day care on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at Southwest Crossing Apartments in St. Louis. Jackson has been to the ER about 20 times since moving into the apartment, which she says has mold in her bedroom and closet.
#MikeBrown
Ferguson police officer Jamez Knighten visits with his wife Ayanna and daughter Serenidy 1, during the Ferguson 4th of July Festival on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Knighten, who joined the department a year and half ago, is one of the several new hires in a department that has experience heavy turnover during the past five years. The department is understaffed with only 37 officers, down from 50.
#MikeBrown
"I was only 13 when Mike Brown was killed. I just remember seeing people looting stores and thinking that was crazy. I think things have gotten better. You don't hear about that happening much anymore and there are lots of new stores around here," said Arie Durgins, 18, of Normandy, who posed for a photo alongside of her brother, El Washington, 18.
A mother's worry
I worry about what will happen to Marcus. Who will take care of him?," said Wynester Logan, who rests Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at her home in north St. Louis. She was diagnosed with breast cancer last Spring. Her son, Marcus, 22, is one of 86 adults with developmental disabilities in Missouri who are on Medicaid waiver waitlist for 24-hour care.
Stanley Cup visits Barretts Elementary
Kindergartner Leo Arcesi, 5, gleefully hugs the Stanley Cup after posing for a class photo with it on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Barretts Elementary School in the Parkway School District. Eric Renaghan, the head strength and conditioning coach with the St. Louis Blues, surprised students and staff by bringing the Cup to school on his day with the Cup. Renaghan's daughter Bryndy, 9, is a fourth grader at the school.
See scenes from Blues Stanley Victory Parade
Harrison Schmidt hoists the Stanley Cup alongside St. Louis Blues defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (27) Blues Stanley Cup victory parade on Saturday, June 15, 2019, in downtown St. Louis.
Scenes from Blues Stanley Victory Parade
St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) shares the cup with the crowd during Blues Stanley Cup victory parade on Saturday, June 15, 2019, in downtown St. Louis.
Foggy morning in St. Louis
Carly Daughenbaughn (left) and Mason Kerr of Des Moines take a scotter ride in the fog on Monday, April 8, 2019, along the the St. Louis Arch grounds. The couple was traveling back from a weekend in Nashville and wanted to stop and see the arch. "We just see very much of it today," laughed Daughenbaughn.
UAW members vote on new contract
United Auto Worker Jonathon Stafford, snuggles with his daughter Myia on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at their home in Hazelwood. Stafford was relocated to GM Spring Hill plant and his wife, who was on maternity leave at the time of the move, was eventually relocated to the GM Wentzville plant. Stafford is on medical leave recovering from depression and the family hopes when the contract is passed they can be employed at the same place.
St. Louis Cardinals v New York Mets
St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Jose Martinez (38) hugs coach Wille McGee while sitting on the bench during the eighth inning during a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the New York Mets at Busch Stadium on Saturday, April 20, 2019, in St. Louis, Mo.
Stanley Cup Final Watch Party Game 5
Vincent Schmitz, left, and Ben Gliedt celebrate St. Louis Blues David Perron's third period goal at a watch party for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Enterprise Center.
EGG-stravaganza hunt
Wearing her new Easter dress, Sophia Cirincione, 3, waits for the EGG-stravaganza Easter egg hunt to begin on Sunday, April 21, 2019, at Frontier Park in St. Charles.
City Museum sold to Oklahoma-based theme park company
A group of friends play tag on the third floor of the City Museum on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2018.
The St. Louis Wheel at Union Station lights up the sky
The St. Louis Wheel at Union Station as seen at dusk on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019.
Better Family Life's Trauma Center program changing lives
"Sometimes it just helps to talk to someone that is not your family. Last year I sat at home on his birthday. This year I want to celebrate." said Kenya Union, center, who organized a balloon release and birthday party in honor of her deceased son Denny Union on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, before the Twilight Tuesday concert in Forest Park. Police officers found her son Danny Union, 23, inside an apartment at Cochran Place with a gunshot wound to his back on June 1, 2017. Denny would have been 26th on Tuesday. Union just started receiving counseling with Better Family Life's Trauma Center program.
#Mike Brown
"She's like a sweet angel grandma," said Nevaeh Portwood,11, who takes her turn reading out loud to her neighbor Geraldine Thompson on Monday, May 20, 2019, in an outdoor stairway at Park Ridge apartments in Ferguson. Thompson, is known in the community as the "Grannie Gerry" or "Auntie Gerry,? the lady who takes care of everyone in the complex. Thompson brought a book over Nevaeh's home to help her with their reading. Standing next to her sister is Jordynn.9. Sitting is Justice Williams, 7.
Clean up from the flood starting in Grafton
"I am cutting out four feet of drywall on the first level. I hope the volunteers can haul away everything on Saturday," said Dennis Day, who cleans his historic home along Main Street on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, in Grafton. "My basement is still full of water," said Day. On Wednesday, the level of the Mississippi River was 30.2 feet, having dropped about five feet from its crest at 35.17 on June 7.
Clean up from the flood starting in Grafton
A lone car, once submerged in flood waters, sits caked in mud along Main Street on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, in Grafton. On Wednesday, the level of the Mississippi River was 30.2 feet, having dropped about five feet from its crest at 35.17 on June 7.
Boatside seats
Audience members in paddle boats to listen to Stephane Deneve lead his first concert as music director of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at the annual free concert in Forest park.
Day 4 - Hearings on fate of Missouri's lone abortion clinic
Planned Parenthood supporters, dressed in "Handmaid's Tale" costumes stand in silence before the fourth day of hearings between Planned Parenthood and Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services on Oct. 31 at the Wainwright State Office Building in St. Louis.
Digging Out Begins
"I just finished working out so I thought I should come out and shovel before I showered," said Emily Lawrence, who seemed impervious to the cold temperatures as she shoveled her walkway on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, in St. Louis.
