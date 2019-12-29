St. Louis firefighter Josh Roth carries a girl from a burning apartment, one of four children rescued from a burning home on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 near the Lafayette Square neighborhood in St. Louis. Three were in cardiac arrest and had to be revived. They were left unattended in the apartment. All four were listed in stable condition by late afternoon. Photo by Robert Cohen,
There is power in the still photograph.
It's a sweaty August afternoon and St. Louis firefighters are responding to a routine call for smoke in a nearby apartment building.
Firefighter Josh Roth is off but filling in on an overtime shift. He and Timothy Evans work to revive a little girl, the first of four children rescued after being found unattended in an upstairs unit. Three are in cardiac arrest.
Minutes later ambulances take them all to SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital. By nightfall all are in stable condition.
Almost a month passes before the hospital staff gathers at fire department headquarters to honor the crews working that day with applause, frozen custard and a plaque. The fire chief is asked to speak.
Chief Dennis Jenkerson says that while he's pleased to see lifesaving efforts being recognized, they are routine. Our firefighters do this everyday, he says. But seldom are their efforts captured, he adds.
There is power in the still photograph.
Tornado rips through Jefferson City
Autumn Christopher, 4, plays with a favorite ball as she waits for her bike in the Hawthorne Park apartments in Jefferson City, after a tornado ripped through the community on Thursday, May 23, 2019. Autumn's mother Elaine Christopher was awakened by her crying daughter as the storm approached. "We went in the bathtub and hid under blankets," she said. "It seemed like it lasted forever."
St. Louis firefighter Josh Roth uses a resuscitator to revive a girl, one of four young children pulled from a burning apartment in the 1300 block of Ohio Avenue in the Lafayette Family apartments on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019.
Missouri governor outlines budget in State of the State speech
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson prepares to enter the House chamber to deliver his State of the State address at the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City on Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019.
NorthSide Regeneration stalls as buildings crumble
Clothing hangs in front of an abandoned warehouse owned by NorthSide Regeneration at 1216 Howard Street, on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. The Columbus Square neighborhood located just north of downtown, consists of several warehouses and the old Greyhound bus station that are frequently visited by the homeless.
NorthSide Regeneration stalls as buildings crumble
The second floor of a two-family home at 1604 N. 14th Street, owned by Paul McKee's NorthSide Regeneration, crumbles over downtown St. Louis on Tuesday, March 14, 2019.
Godfrey mourns loss of fire captain
Godfrey firefighter Luke Warner salutes the helmet and casket of Capt. Jacob "Jake" Ringering as his remains are brought from St. Mary's Catholic Church for his funeral procession on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Warner broke both legs while fighting a house fire March 5 in Bethalto that took the life of his captain.
On a warm day for runners, two newcomers win at Go! St. Louis Marathon
On the day after his 82th birthday Pat Britt of Des Peres finishes his 38th half-marathon at the Go! St. Louis Marathon in downtown St. Louis on Sunday, April 7, 2019. Britt has also run 41 marathons and 2 ultra marathons. "My wife said I can only run them every five years now," said Britt.
Northeast firefighters make quick rescue of youngster at the wheel
Romell Smith, 2, plays in the driver seat of his mother's running car as firefighters from the Northeast Fire Protection District make quick work of unlocking her car in Bel-Ridge on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. Andrea Smith let her son out of his car seat to move around while she pumped gas at a Shell station in the 8800 block of Natural Bridge, but accidentally locked the car when she got out with the motor running. "It's a blessing," said Smith as she watched the firefighters open the door in moments.
Stenger indicted, arrives for first appearance in federal court
With media in tow, St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger and his lawyer Scott Rosenblum leave federal court after entering a not-guilty plea on corruption charges following his indictment on Monday, April 29, 2019. Stenger also resigned his position.
St. Louis Police graduates 22 new officers
Newly sworn-in St. Louis police officer Mark Walker hugs his son Rylen, 5, following his graduation from the police academy at Harris-Stowe State University on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019. A class of 22 new officers received their badges in the ceremony.
Amsterdam Tavern spills into street for Women's World Cup final
Gabriella Angeli, Tessa Wegman, center standing, and Charlotte Wegman, all soccer players in their St. Louis Hills neighborhood, join Sarah Giger, right, to celebrate victory as the U.S. beat the Netherlands 2-0 in the Women's World Cup final televised in the middle of Morganford Road during a watch party outside the Amsterdam Tavern on Sunday, July 7, 2019.
Memorial to Michael Brown, Jr. grows on Canfield Drive on eve of fifth anniversary of Ferguson unrest
A man who declined to be identified unfolded a metal chair in the middle of Canfield Drive at a rebuilt memorial to Michael Brown, Jr., preparing to guard it through the night on Thursday, August 8, 2019 before the fifth anniversary of Brown's fatal shooting by a Ferguson police officer on August 9, 2014. "These are our streets," he said.
President Trump holds national address on border wall
Brandi Oliver drinks a margarita as she watches a televised address by President Donald Trump on funding for a border wall, while eating dinner with her husband Alfonso Oliver at El Ranchito Bar and Grill in Fairmont City, Illinois on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019. "What do we need a wall for?," asked Brandi. "I think there are other things in America than to build a damn wall, " added Alfonso. "He needs to stop."
Garden Glow at Missouri Botanical Garden
Luminarias decorate open space as the first visitors of the evening arrive at sunset during the Garden Glow at Missouri Botanical Garden on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. The ticketed event runs through January 4.
County employees walk dogs, clean cages at animal shelter while volunteers reapply for jobs
Barney, a mixed breed dog up for adoption, leaps for attention from visitors to the St. Louis County animal shelter and adoption center in Olivette on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
Child gunned down a day before starting second grade
One of Xavier Usanga's shoes sits on the sidewalk in front of his family's home in the 3500 block of N. 14th Street on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, the day after he was shot and killed in the Hyde Park neighborhood.
Child gunned down a day before starting second grade
Carmen Long, a longtime neighbor of the Usanga family, is comforted by Alderman Brandon Bosley after a news conference about the death of 7-year-old Xavier Usanga on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, a day after Xavier was shot and killed in the 3500 block of N. 14th Street in the Hyde Park neighborhood.
Meramec River on the rise
Dan Macheca (right) and Mitch Wieldt get their paddling in as they row along Marshall Road in Meramec River floodwater, passing the Kirkwood Athletic Association's baseball and softball fields near Greentree Park on Friday, May 3, 2019. The river sits at moderate flood stage but will rise more than four more feet before cresting right at major flood stage early Sunday, an estimated 25.1 feet. The men are training for a 280-mile rafting trip through the Grand Canyon on the Colorado River.
Man rescued from Whitecliff Park as storms flood creek
Crestwood Fire Department firefighter/paramedics Kevin Beissink, left, and Brett Hammann rescue a man from a flooded Gravois Creek in Whitecliff Park after his car became submerged during storms on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Two cars were flooded in the park, and dozens of people were temporarily stranded in Grant's Farm as flash flooding hit the area.
Flooding comes to Lemay as River des Peres widens
Jim Dunn, a six-year resident of Lemay, checks an overflowing basement toilet as sewage backs up from the flooded River des Peres on Friday, June 7, 2019.
Mississippi River hovers near record level in Clarksville
SSgt. Darrell Phipps (right) and Spc. Phillip Slater of the 1135th Engineer Company of the Missouri National Guard shore up a sandbag wall along Main Street in Clarksville on Friday, May 31, 2019. The Mississippi River is hovering near the 1993 record level in town.
Mississippi River hovers near record level in Clarksville
Inmates from the Women's Eastern Reception Diagnostic and Correctional Center in Vandalia watch the Mississippi River after helping to raise a sandbag wall in Clarksville as the river approaches record levels downtown on Friday, May 31, 2019.
Tornado rips through Jefferson City
Undisturbed children's clothing hangs in a closet ripped open by a tornado that damaged the Hawthorne Park apartments in Jefferson City on Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Season of color bursts into fall
The Cragwold estate in Kirkwood looks out over the Meramec River, photographed from Unger Park before sunset in Valley Park on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. The estate was originally built for brewer Edwin Lemp in 1911.
I'll take two puppies and a pumpkin please
Bentley and Ryker, St. Bernard puppies of Paul and Haydee Reed, shop with their owners at Roger's Produce in Webster Groves on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. A fresh load of pumpkins from Amish and Mennonite farmers in Vandalia, Il. attracted shoppers as they were unloaded by owner Roger Krull. Krull has no idea how many pumpkins he sells in a season but it's based on the weather. "If it rains, I'll be eating a lot of pumpkin pie."
Frost flower "blooming" in Forest Park
Frost flower forms in the Full Circle Healing Garden in Forest Park, just east of the Steinberg Skating Rink parking lot, on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. As the stems of white crownsbeard and yellow ironweed freeze in early morning temperatures, leftover moisture expands from the stem, forming delicate patterns. The best time to see frost flower is early morning at sunrise before sunshine melts them.
Division Series on the line with Game 5
St. Louis Cardinals Yadier Molina screams to Marcell Ozuna to run after a strike out pitch went wild, scoring Kolten Wong in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves during Game 5 of the NLDS on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 at SunTrust Park in Atlanta, Ga.
Cardinals take NLDS, on to the league championship
St. Louis Cardinals winning pitcher Jack Flaherty has a long hug for his mother Eileen Flaherty as he stopped walking off the field and searched for her after becoming National League Division Series champions, beating the Atlanta Braves 13-1 in Game 5 of the NLDS series on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 at SunTrust Park in Atlanta, Ga.
Third child dies from Clinton-Peabody apartment fire
A memorial to three children who died as a result of an apartment fire grows as neighbors pass the scene of Sunday's third floor blaze in the Clinton-Peabody public housing complex in the 1100 block of South 14th Street on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. Police said they learned of the death of the final child injured, Heaven Coleman, 4, on Tuesday. Heaven's sister Dream Coleman, 5, died Monday. Their six-month-old brother Damarion Eiland was found dead at the fire scene. The mother of the children was arrested after showing up after the fire.
Veterans Day parade rolls by Soldiers Memorial in 36th consecutive run
Johnny Spiva, 73, looks over Riverview Gardens Navy JROTC cadets as they march in the Veterans Day Parade in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Spiva was in the Navy aboard the USS Hornet from 1964-68, serving on the carrier during Vietnam as well as training in the recovery of unmanned Apollo capsules before the first moon landing.
Labor Day Parade rolls downtown
A group of parade goers kept their candy sorted in frisbees tossed to them by union workers during the Labor Day Parade in downtown St. Louis on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019.
Swansea firefighter remembered
Swansea Fire Department cadets Drake Parnell, Aiden Ross and Braden Schnarre, all 14 years old, salute the casket carrying the body of Firefighter Brett Korves on Huntwood Road as a procession passes the fire station on Friday, April 5, 2019. Korves, a ten year firefighter, was killed in an off-duty car accident on Thursday in north St. Louis County.
Abortion rights rally results in arrests downtown
Casey Jones (center) and Maia Hayes march on Seventh Street downtown during an abortion rights rally and march on Thursday, May 30, 2019
Meet Kimora and Marissa, the new Brotherton sisters
Madison McMahan, right, 2, watches her aunts Marissa, left, and Kimora Brotherton enjoy candy and stuffed animals given to them by a family court commissioner on their adoption day on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. The Brothertons of Bridgeton have cared for Kimora since she was nine months old. Marissa came to them two days after birth. Photo by Robert Cohen,
Gift of life from husband to wife
An errant series of text messages led to a chance meeting of Kasey Bergh and Henry Glendening in 2012, when Bergh texted to the wrong number while looking for a friend. Married three years later Henry Glendening was tested when his wife needed a new kidney. He was a match.
Henry Glendening, 30, leaves his Tower Grove East home for his first surgery, a kidney donation to his wife, on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Photo by Robert Cohen,
Gift of life from husband to wife
Kasey Bergh watches traffic before leaving her Tower Grove East home before her kidney transplant on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Photo by Robert Cohen,
Gift of life from husband to wife
"Thank you," says Kasey Bergh as she kisses her husband Henry Glendening goodbye in the preoperative area before he donates a kidney to her at Barnes-Jewish Hospital on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. More than three hours later Glendening's kidney would be walked from his operating room to hers next door. Photo by Robert Cohen,
Gift of life from husband to wife
Hospital staff roll Henry Glendening down to surgery at Barnes-Jewish Hospital on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. More than three hours later Glendening's kidney would be walked from his operating room to his wife's next door. Photo by Robert Cohen,
Gift of life from husband to wife
Her husband wheeled away to surgery to donate his kidney an hour earlier, Kasey Bergh waits in the preoperative area at Barnes-Jewish Hospital on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. "I was super nervous and lonely," Bergh recalled. "The doctors told me there was still a very slim chance it wasn't going to work." Photo by Robert Cohen,
Gift of life from husband to wife
Dr. Majella Doyle, surgical director of the Washington University and Barnes-Jewish liver transplant program, readies Henry Glendening's kidney for transplant to his wife Kasey Bergh at Barnes-Jewish Hospital on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Photo by Robert Cohen,
Gift of life from husband to wife
The afternoon after receiving a kidney from her husband, Kasey Bergh greets Henry Glendening for the first time at Barnes-Jewish Hospital on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. A nauseous night kept their visit shorter than either expected. Photo by Robert Cohen,
Gift of life from husband to wife
Eight days after Kasey Bergh received a kidney from her husband Henry Glendening, the couple was able to leave their Tower Grove East home for a walk through the Missouri Botanical Garden on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. The short visit left them sore, yet the couple plans weekly visits through their recovery. Photo by Robert Cohen,
Blues, Stars in first game of round two of Stanley Cup playoffs
Blues goalie Jordan Binnington enters the ice greeted by fans before the St. Louis Blues take on the Dallas Stars in the first game of round two of the Stanley Cup playoffs at Enterprise Center on Thursday, April 25, 2019. Photo by Robert Cohen,
Blues, Stars in deciding Game 7
Pat Maroon, right, celebrates with Tyler Bozak, left, and Robert Thomas after scoring the winning goal in double overtime of Game 7 of a playoff series against Dallas on May 7, 2019. (Robert Cohen,
Blues win The Cup
Aaron Stock, a Richmond Heights firefighter from Wentzville, celebrates victory with his own Stanley Cup after a televised watch party of Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at Enterprise Center on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Photo by Robert Cohen,
Blues fans parade like champions as St. Louis Blues capture first Stanley Cup
St. Louis Blues fans crush to get a touch of the Stanley Cup as Brayden Schenn walks it toward the Gateway Arch after the championship in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Photo by Robert Cohen,
Maroon brings the Cup home to St. Louis
St. Louis Blues Pat Maroon eats toasted ravioli from the Stanley Cup at Charlie Giotto's in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, July 20, 2019. Maroon's fiancee, Francesca Vangel, is at right. Photo by Robert Cohen,
Big day at Busch Stadium as postseason logos painted while employees get the Cup
St. Louis Cardinals groundskeepers paint the postseason logos on the field at Busch Stadium while team employees enjoyed their day getting photographed with the Stanley Cup on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. Photo by Robert Cohen,
Tattooing worthy of the trophy
Rick Burgess, 55, of Red Bud, Illinois, gets his St. Louis Blues Stanley Cup Champions tattoo from artist Andy May at Tower Classic Tattooing in The Grove on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Burgess also has a Blue Note on his chest dating to 1982, and made his appointment Thursday morning after the victory. "I've been waiting a long time," said Burgess who missed a grandson's T-ball game to get his ink. "It's time." Photo by Robert Cohen,
Banner raised, Stanley Cup comes home
The St. Louis Blues raise their Stanley Cup championship banner before opening the season against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at Enterprise Center. Photo by Robert Cohen,
The road to Calahoo welcomes the Stanley Cup
St. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube brings the Stanley Cup to his hometown of tiny Calahoo, northwest of Edmonton. The farming community is home to about 85 residents.
A camper makes its way through Main Street in Calahoo on Monday, July 1, 2019. Barely anything beyond the talk of townsfolk indicated almost 3000 people would pack the street and ice hockey rink the next morning to welcome the Stanley Cup. Photo by Robert Cohen,
The road to Calahoo welcomes the Stanley Cup
St. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube hoists the Stanley Cup as it arrives in the Calahoo ice hockey rink lined by Calahoo/Riviere Qui Barre minor hockey players on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. The tiny town of 82 residents swelled to an estimated 3000 people who came to get their picture with the prize. Photo by Robert Cohen,
The road to Calahoo welcomes the Stanley Cup
Some of the 82 residents of Calahoo welcome the Stanley Cup as it rolls by on Main Street in a pickup truck carrying St. Louis Blues head coach Craig Berube and his family and friends on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. The tiny town in Alberta, northwest of Edmonton, grew to an estimated 3000 people who came to get their picture taken with the prize. Photo by Robert Cohen,
The road to Calahoo welcomes the Stanley Cup
St. Louis Blues head coach Craig Berube carries the Stanley Cup beside his cousin Ward Flaherty on his family farm in Calahoo, Alberta on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. The men grew up together playing street hockey in the town of 82 inhabitants. "I remember dreaming about the Stanley Cup," said Flaherty. "To see it happen to your friend is just...wow." Photo by Robert Cohen,
The road to Calahoo welcomes the Stanley Cup
Stan Arcand, Jr. of the First Nation reserve in nearby Alexander, honors St. Louis Blues head coach Craig Berube and the Stanley Cup with a song to open a family celebration on the Berube farm in Calahoo, Alberta on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. "It's a song I composed and have only sang about four times," said Arcand. "I had to honor this accomplishment." At left is elder Narcisse Paul, who coached Berube in peewee leagues in the late 1970s. Beside Narcisse is Chief Kurt Burnstick. Photo by Robert Cohen,
The road to Calahoo welcomes the Stanley Cup
During a family celebration on the Berube farm in Calahoo, children were the first to drink from Craig Berube's Stanley Cup filled with orange juice on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Berube's son Nash takes his turn, while daughter Charlotte waits for a sip at center. Photo by Robert Cohen,
The road to Calahoo welcomes the Stanley Cup
St. Louis Blues head coach Craig Berube and his son Nash fill the Stanley Cup for some adult drinking during a celebration on his family farm in Calahoo on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Standing close by is Walt Neubrand, left, who is one of two keepers of the Cup from the Hockey Hall of Fame who travel with it to keep it safe. Photo by Robert Cohen,
The road to Calahoo welcomes the Stanley Cup
Friends and family of St. Louis Blues head coach Craig Berube drink from the Stanley Cup during a celebration on his Calahoo family farm on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Earlier in the morning the tiny town in Alberta, northwest of Edmonton, grew to an estimated 3000 people for a public display at the town's ice hockey rink. Photo by Robert Cohen,
The road to Calahoo welcomes the Stanley Cup
All of the Berubes gather with the Stanley Cup and the Campbell Trophy for a family photo on the Calahoo farm on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. The tiny Alberta hamlet has 82 inhabitants. Photo by Robert Cohen,
The road to Calahoo welcomes the Stanley Cup
As the night wore on and the liquor flowed, Rob Sernecky hugged the Stanley Cup during a celebration for friends and family on Craig Berube's Calahoo family farm on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Earlier in the morning the tiny town in Alberta, northwest of Edmonton, grew to an estimated 3000 people for a public display at the town's ice hockey rink. Photo by Robert Cohen,
The road to Calahoo welcomes the Stanley Cup
The Stanley Cup glows in the light from a bonfire as the night comes to an end for St. Louis Blues head coach Craig Berube's day with it on his family's farm in Calahoo, Alberta on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Photo by Robert Cohen,
Fifty years an Affton cobbler, John's Shoe Repair disappears
Working in his shop on the last day before his shoe repair machines and tools were taken away, Giovanni LoCascio, 87, looks out for the hauling truck on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. LoCascio was only able to sell one Singer sewing machine and the rest was hauled away as junk. After 50 years of work, business faded and LoCascio is shutting his Affton doors. Photo by Robert Cohen,
Fifty years an Affton cobbler, John's Shoe Repair disappears
Hanging his belongings beside a copy of the Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa, Sicilian-born Giovanni LoCascio, 87, closed his Gravois Avenue shop, John's Shoe Repair, after 50 years of operation on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Photo by Robert Cohen,
Fifty years an Affton cobbler, John's Shoe Repair disappears
Giovanni LoCascio, 87, smooths an extended orthopedic sole he built for a customer at his Gravois Avenue shop, John's Shoe Repair, on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. After 50 years of work, business has faded and LoCascio is shutting his doors. Photo by Robert Cohen,
Fifty years an Affton cobbler, John's Shoe Repair disappears
Tools and polishes litter the workbench of cobbler Giovanni LoCascio at his Affton shop. Photo by Robert Cohen,
Fifty years an Affton cobbler, John's Shoe Repair disappears
Giovanni LoCascio, 87, gets help from his friend John Laufer, right, as the men wait for men to remove LoCascio's equipment at John's Shoe Repair on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. LoCascio was only able to sell one Singer sewing machine and the rest was hauled away as junk. After 50 years of work, customers faded and LoCascio is shutting his Affton doors. Photo by Robert Cohen,
Fifty years an Affton cobbler, John's Shoe Repair disappears
Junk haulers remove a massive machine for sanding and grinding shoe soles as Giovanni LoCascio watches on his final day of business at John's Shoe Repair on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. LoCascio plans to still be in his Affton shop until his customers pick up remaining repairs. Photo by Robert Cohen,
Fifty years an Affton cobbler, John's Shoe Repair disappears
Pepe Finn of Clayton says goodbye to Giovanni LoCascio as his final customer on his last day of operation at John's Shoe Repair on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 in Affton. LoCascio will be at his shop for a few more days for customers to pick up their repairs. "He's earned a well deserved retirement," said Finn, looking over her fixed strap. "I hope he enjoys it." Photo by Robert Cohen,
Fifty years an Affton cobbler, John's Shoe Repair disappears
"I got fifty years of dust here," joked Giovanni LoCascio, 87, as he cleaned his empty John's Shoe Repair on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 in Affton. LoCascio was able to sell one Singer sewing machine, but the rest of his equipment was hauled away as junk. Photo by Robert Cohen,
