There is power in the still photograph.

It's a sweaty August afternoon and St. Louis firefighters are responding to a routine call for smoke in a nearby apartment building.

A neighbor screams.

Firefighter Josh Roth is off but filling in on an overtime shift. He and Timothy Evans work to revive a little girl, the first of four children rescued after being found unattended in an upstairs unit. Three are in cardiac arrest.

Minutes later ambulances take them all to SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital. By nightfall all are in stable condition.

Almost a month passes before the hospital staff gathers at fire department headquarters to honor the crews working that day with applause, frozen custard and a plaque. The fire chief is asked to speak.

Chief Dennis Jenkerson says that while he's pleased to see lifesaving efforts being recognized, they are routine. Our firefighters do this everyday, he says. But seldom are their efforts captured, he adds.

