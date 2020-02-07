Mulvaney's job in doubt now that impeachment dust has settled

(CNN) -- With a five-month impeachment saga behind them, White House aides are bracing for the prospect of another staff shake-up in the West Wing as President Donald Trump looks to enter a new chapter of his presidency.
Trump effectively lost confidence in his acting chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, months ago, but was convinced not to act by close aides, who argued a leadership change in the White House during impeachment could cause unnecessary chaos.
The impeachment ended Wednesday in acquittal. And officials say Mulvaney's future is now in question.
Mulvaney himself is increasingly unhappy in the role, aware it has been diminished from previous chiefs of staff, people familiar with the dynamics said. According to several sources familiar with the matter, the President -- who has never graduated Mulvaney from his "acting" role -- often ignores Mulvaney's input and has opted on multiple occasions to do the opposite of whatever he suggests.
It's not clear when or if Mulvaney will depart his post, and sources were split on whether his exit was now imminent or he would remain in place through November's election. But discussions about his future have ramped up among staffers as the post-impeachment chapter of the Trump era begins.
A White House spokesman said they have no personnel announcements at this time and said the President is focusing on "delivering results for the American people" now that Trump's trial is over.
"It's unfortunate but not surprising that at the end of a week when the President was totally acquitted, CNN is turning to palace intrigue stories. As he indicated in his State of the Union address this week, President Trump is focused on delivering results for the American people. We have no personnel announcements at this time," said White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere in a statement.