Myanmar's military has detained leader Aun San Suu Kyi in a coup

Myanmar's military seized power of the Southeast Asian country in a coup on Monday, after detaining the country's civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and numerous other top government figures.
In a television address, the army announced that power had been handed to the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, and that it was declaring a national state of emergency for one year.
De facto leader Suu Kyi and several state ministers are being detained in the capital Naypyidaw, according to a spokesman for the governing National League for Democracy.
The move comes after months of increasing friction between the civilian government and the powerful military, known as the Tatmadaw, over alleged election irregularities.
The two bodies have attempted to share power since the 2015 elections, Myanmar's first openly contested poll since the end of military rule. That power sharing relationship now appears to be over following Monday's coup.
Suu Kyi was once celebrated as an international democracy icon. A former political prisoner, she spent 15 years under house arrest as part of a decades-long struggle against military rule.
Her release in 2010 and subsequent election victory five years later were lauded by Western governments as landmark moments in the country's transition to democratic rule after 50 years of the military regime.
After her 2015 victory, Suu Kyi's tenure was quickly marred by difficulties in making real progress with the peace process that aimed to end the country's many ethnic civil wars.
Suu Kyi also came under fire internationally for failing to speak out against numerous atrocities allegedly carried out by the military against Rohingya Muslims in western Rakhine state. Hundreds of thousands of the persecuted ethnic minority were forced out of western Myanmar into neighboring Bangladesh during violent military operations in 2016 and 2017.
Suu Kyi has repeatedly denied these charges, siding with military and labeling the accusations "misinformation."
Monday's crackdown is centered around November's parliamentary election.
The military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP) performed dismally in the poll, prompting the party to demand a new vote, claiming bias and "unfair campaigning."
The military also repeatedly disputed the election results. It claims, without providing evidence, that there are more than 10.5 million cases of "potential fraud, such as non-existent voters" and called on the election commission to publicly release the final polling data.
Last week, a military spokesperson warned it would "take action" if the dispute wasn't settled, and refused to rule out staging a coup.