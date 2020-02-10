Name a cockroach after your ex and watch an animal eat it on Valentine's Day
0 comments

Name a cockroach after your ex and watch an animal eat it on Valentine's Day

  • 0
Subscription sale! $3 for 3 months

San Antonio Zoo

Only a few days left to name a cockroach or a rat after your ex during the first-ever "Cry Me a Cockroach" event! 💔 Name a roach or rat here: https://sazoo.org/valentine/

(CNN) -- Is the memory of your ex buggin' you? The San Antonio Zoo has a solution.

For just $5, zoo staff will name a cockroach after your former lover and feed it to an animal at their "Cry Me a Cockroach" event on Valentine's Day.

And if your ex-boo was an especially snakey one, pay $20 more to have them name a rat and feed it to a reptile instead.

The best part of the deal? You don't have to be at the zoo to watch your ex-turned-pest get eaten up. The zoo plans to stream the feedings on Facebook Live.

You'll even receive a certificate to share on social media. If you're feeling brave enough, post it and tag that unlucky someone.

You have until February 13 at 5 p.m. (6 p.m. ET) to submit a name through the zoo's website. Only first names will be displayed during the event.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports