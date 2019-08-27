A name change is in store at the Missouri Department of Higher Education.
The new Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development comes as the agency is adding more than 300 employees from the Department of Economic Development as part of a Parson-led revamp of state government.
The changes are designed to make a “more meaningful connection” between higher education institutions and the workforce, officials said earlier.
The change will come with a cost, ranging from moving the now-larger agency into an office building a few blocks away from its current headquarters near the Capitol.
Some of the workers have already moved to the new space, after a tornado damaged state buildings in May.
The department estimates changing letterhead, business cards and signs will cost about $14,710.
Parson also moved employees of the Missouri Arts Council into the Lieutenant Governor’s office and is changing the name of the Department of Insurance, Financial Institutions and Profession Regulation to the Department of Commerce and Insurance.