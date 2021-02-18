Naomi Osaka denies Serena Williams a shot at record-tying 24th major title at Australian Open

After the news conference, Williams posted the following on Instagram: "Melbourne and my Australian fans- Today was not ideal outcome or performance but it happens... I am so honored to be able to play in front of you all. Your support -your cheers, I only wish I could have done better for you today. I am forever in debt and grateful to each and everyone single one of you. I love you. I love you. I love you. I adore you."

Williams' last major title was at the 2017 Australian Open, when she was eight weeks pregnant. This is her first loss in an Australian Open semifinal, having previously gone 8-0 at that stage in the tournament.

Osaka, the reigning US Open champion and winner of the 2019 Australian Open, is undefeated in grand slam quarterfinals, semifinals and finals. All of her career titles -- including her three majors -- have come on hard courts. She now has a 3-1 career record against Williams, including when she defeated Williams in the infamous 2018 US Open final.

Osaka is the heavy favorite in the final on Saturday. She will face No. 22 seed Jennifer Brady of the United States. — CNN