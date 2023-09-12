DUBLIN — Ireland’s Smurfit Kappa and U.S. rival WestRock agreed to merge on Tuesday to create the world’s largest listed paper and packaging company worth nearly $20 billion.

Smurfit Kappa shares were down 10% while in pre-market trade WestRock was up 7.2% as analysts said the premium being paid by Europe’s biggest paper and packaging firm was higher than most of its investors had hoped for.

WestRock stockholders will get one share in the new company, called Smurfit WestRock, and $5 in cash for each share they hold, which works out to $43.51 per share, the companies said in a statement.

Analysts at JP Morgan and Jefferies questioned the 36% premium to WestRock’s $31.88 Sept. 6 closing price — the day before the talks were disclosed. JP Morgan said most investors it had spoken to had assumed a 15%-20% premium.

Smurfit Kappa CEO Tony Smurfit, who will assume the same role in the new company alongside his CFO Ken Bowles and chair Irial Finan, called the deal “a defining moment within the global packaging industry.”

Smurfit Kappa shareholders will receive one new Smurfit WestRock share for each share they hold. They are expected to own around 50.4% of the new company following completion of the deal, expected in the second quarter of 2024.

Packaging firms benefited from a boom in demand for goods and e-commerce during COVID-19 lockdowns but have struggled to match those volumes since consumers resumed spending on services and producers started cutting back packaged stocks.

Smurfit, which operates in 22 European countries and 13 in South, Central and North America, reported a fall in first-half core profit last month as it struggled to offset the decline in volumes.

However, it said that the first increase in shipments of its boxes in Europe in a year suggested inventory reductions by customers were coming to an end and that there will be scope to increase box prices again as demand recovers.

While WestRock beat Wall Street expectations for third-quarter profit, it said it remained focused on streamlining its portfolio and further reducing costs.

JP Morgan estimated the combined entity would have market shares of around 20% in the corrugated packaging market in Europe and North America, where WestRock is the second-largest player.

The companies’ had a combined adjusted core profit of $5.5 billion and revenue of about $34 billion for the year ended June 30, which would make Smurfit WestRock the largest listed global packaging group by revenue, the companies’ statement said.

The combined entity will target pre-tax cost savings of more than $400 million at the end of the first full year following completion at a one-off cash cost of around $235 million.

That could make the deal more than 20% accretive to Smurfit Kappa’s earnings per share, the statement added.

Smurfit WestRock will be domiciled in low tax Ireland with its global headquarters in Dublin. It will be listed in New York and also have a standard listing on the London Stock Exchange.

Smurfit Kappa will de-list from Euronext Dublin, the latest blow for the Irish bourse as building materials giant CRH prepares to leave later this month.

Our earlier story published on Sept. 7.

DUBLIN — Smurfit Kappa is in discussions to merge with U.S. rival WestRock, the Irish firm said on Thursday, in a tie-up of two of the world’s largest paper and packaging producers.

The combined entity would be named Smurfit WestRock and domiciled in Ireland with its global headquarters in Dublin, Smurfit said in a statement. It would be listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

It did not disclose the possible financial terms of a deal and said definitive terms would be set out in a further announcement. Any deal would be subject to shareholder approval, due diligence and regulatory approval, it said.

WestRock shareholders would receive shares in the combined group, Smurfit Kappa said.

Smurfit, which operates in 22 European countries and 13 in South, Central and North America, is Europe’s largest paper and packaging producer. WestRock is the second largest packaging company in the U.S. with multiple locations in the St. Louis area, including a container plant on North Broadway.

At current market prices, the combined market capital of the two firms would be around $19 billion. They had combined revenue of $34 billion in the 12 months to the end of June.

Research analysts at Credit Suisse said the proposed combination had significant strategic and operational merits and strengthens the company’s Americas presence, especially in faster-growing Central America.

The merger would be “a good cultural fit” with a strong focus on an innovation-driven expansion of the group’s sustainable packaging business, they said in a research note.

The combined entity, which would have around 100,000 employees, could log pre-tax cost savings of more than $400 million on an annual run-rate basis at the end of the first year following the completion of the deal, said Smurfit.

The tie-up would require one-off cash costs of approximately $235 million, it added.

The deal would offer “complementary portfolios with unique product diversity and innovative sustainability capabilities, with breadth and depth across renewable, recyclable and biodegradable packaging solutions,” the Smurfit statement said.

COVID hangover

The Irish firm has benefited from a boom in demand for packaging goods and e-commerce during COVID-19 lockdowns, but suffered a setback when economies reopened and producers started cutting back packaging stocks.

Last month it reported a fall in first-half core profit as it struggled to offset a year-on-year decline in volumes.

WestRock beat Wall Street expectations for third-quarter profit and said it remained focused on streamlining its portfolio and further reducing costs.

The merger, which was first reported by The Wall Street Journal, would be effected though an Irish scheme of arrangement involving Smurfit Kappa and a merger of a subsidiary with WestRock, Smurfit said.

Smurfit would de-list from Euronext Dublin and cancel its premium listing on the London Stock Exchange under the deal, the statement said. Its North and South American operations would be headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

($1 = 0.9326 euros)

Updated at 4:52 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12.