More than 150 Starbucks stores and 3,500 workers will be on strike next week across the United States, the union representing the coffee chain’s baristas said on Friday, after it claimed the company had banned Pride month decorations at its cafes.

Starbucks Workers United union said earlier this month the company took down Pride Month decorations and flags at several stores, while some workers took to social media to report the same.

Starbucks denied the claims last week as “false information,” adding there had been “no change to any policy on this matter” and that it was still encouraging store managers to celebrate Pride month.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for a comment on Friday.

U.S. companies have faced growing criticism over Pride Month celebrations. Last month, retailer Target pulled some LGBTQ-themed products off its shelves following confrontations between some customers and employees at its stores.

Starbucks Workers United said on Friday in a tweet the company’s Seattle Roastery was leading the nationwide strike.

Starbucks, which runs about 9,000 U.S. company-owned locations, has seen employees at more than 300 stores vote to unionize since late 2021 demanding better pay and workers’ benefits.