National Guard 'feel betrayed,' allowed back into Capitol complex after banishment to parking garage

"Our guidance is if you're not eating or drinking, you need to be wearing a mask. We've already had just some in my unit alone test positive for Covid, and they're just keeping us packed together with caution tape in small areas," said that guardsman. "And that's the only authorized rest area."

The House Acting Sergeant at Arms, Tim Blodgett, said in a statement Thursday evening he will continue to "monitor the working and living condition of the Guard."

Approximately 25,000 National Guard troops were called up from all 50 states, three territories and the District of Columbia because of heightened security concerns around the inauguration of President Joe Biden. Many used the café of the Dirksen Senate Office Building, just northwest of the Capitol, as a rest area to relax, charge phones and get wireless internet. But on Thursday afternoon, the guardsmen who spoke with CNN said they could no longer use the cafeteria and could only rest in the parking garage of the nearby Thurgood Marshall Judicial Center.

The National Guard Bureau said earlier Thursday the troop relocation was temporary because Congress is in session.