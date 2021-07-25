A rush to judgment raises questions about bridge inspections

“There is an image that is being circulated on social media of an image dated 2019 that shows evidence of damage in the same area of the fracture,” she wrote. “We have confirmed that the image is legitimate and we are investigating to see if that damage was noted in a September 2019 inspection report and if so, what actions were taken.”

Michael Baker employees looked back at old video inspections, finding that the crack had been visible in their drone footage as early as 2019. Though their contract with the state did not stipulate that their mandate extended to the bridge’s tie girders, they’d missed it, too.

If the crack presented a clear, present danger, that danger existed for at least 24 months before anyone noticed it.

Placing blame

If any one person was to be blamed for the missed crack, it could have been Hill.

One staff engineer reports to Hill, and three statewide heavy bridge inspection teams report to the staff engineer. Each team consists of a lead bridge inspector and an assistant. Responsibility for their work ultimately fell to Hill.