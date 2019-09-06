Testimony got underway Wednesday in a trial of a former high school cheerleader accused of killing her newborn baby. Prosecutors say Skylar Richardson buried the baby behind her home in Lebanon, Ohio.
The first pieces of evidence against Richardson were her own texts.
To bolster that accusation, the prosecutor quoted a text message from Richardson that day:
"I'm literally speechless with how happy I am. My belly is back omg, I am never ever ever ever letting it get like this again your about to see me look freaking better than before omg."
Steve Knippen, assistant prosecutor, said, "Those are the words that Brooke Richardson texted to her mother just hours after she murdered her infant daughter in the middle of the night and buried her lifeless body in the dirt behind her home."
Richardson told no one about the pregnancy, including the baby's father who was the first to testify.
The defense cautioned the seven-woman, five-man jury against reading too much into the type of teenage text messages that were commonplace in her life.
The defense argued the baby was born stillborn, " ... not breathing, not moving, no sounds."
Richardson could get life in prison if she's convicted.