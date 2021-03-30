Amazon union vote enters final stretch in watershed moment for U.S. labor

NEW YORK — The votes on whether to form a union at Amazon.com Inc.’s sprawling Alabama fulfillment center are set to be reviewed starting on Tuesday, with momentum for future labor organizing at America’s second-largest private employer hanging in the balance.

An agent from the U.S. National Labor Relations Board will sift through ballots sent to more than 5,800 workers at Amazon’s Bessemer, Alabama-based warehouse as part of a prolonged process expected to last days and spark legal challenges.

Tallying votes might not begin until later this week or next, after both Amazon and the union check the eligibility of ballots cast, said a person familiar with the process. Subsequent procedures and objections could further forestall a certified result, the person said.

Amazon has aggressively discouraged attempts by the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU) to become the first ever to organize one of the online retail giant’s facilities in the United States.

A union victory would leave Amazon, second only to Walmart Inc. with more than 800,000 employees nationwide, vulnerable to additional organizing efforts and represent a watershed moment for the U.S. labor movement, said Wilma Liebman, a former NLRB chair during the Obama administration.