Americans want the government to buy U.S.-made goods, even if they cost more

"I just realized the hospitals will go back to buying at the lowest price" after the crisis fades, said Haggerty. He estimates his masks would have cost as much as 40% percent more than Chinese imports after the crisis passes and prices normalize. Instead, he partnered with a manufacturer in Mississippi to supply customers who insist on U.S.-made masks and focused on developing his source for masks in China.

“Most of the materials being used for things like masks and gowns are imported anyway, a lot from China,” said Haggerty, “even the machines being used (to manufacture masks) in the U.S. are from China. So at the end of the day, you’re just adding another step” to the production process, which adds to costs.

Counting every cent

While most Americans favor government support for domestic manufacturers, they take a different view in their own shopping.

The poll found that while 69% believe an item being U.S.-made is at least somewhat important, 37% said they would not pay a penny extra for it. Twenty-six percent would only pay 5% more, while 21% capped it at a 10% premium. These shares have barely budged since the poll asked the same questions about attitudes toward U.S.-made goods four years ago, in the early days of the previous administration.