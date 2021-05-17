Biden’s border closure cracks under pressure from lawsuits, advocates and the easing pandemic

WASHINGTON — When Maria stepped off the bus in late March, her 3-year-old daughter in her arms, her stomach dropped: The men waiting wore Mexican uniforms. U.S. officials had sent the Honduran mother to Tijuana.

Days earlier, Maria had crossed the U.S. southern border some 1,500 miles away, near Hidalgo, Texas, to seek out the Border Patrol and ask for asylum. The agents told her she was being sent to another state to make her claim, she told the Los Angeles Times.

Instead, they put her on a plane to California and expelled her and her daughter to Mexico under a Trump-era pandemic policy known as Title 42. President Joe Biden chose to continue the policy, which indefinitely closes U.S. borders to “nonessential” travel.

“I was only told that I was going to another state, where I was going to apply for asylum, and they didn’t tell me any more than that,” Maria said. Hiding in a shelter in Tijuana, she asked that only her first name be used. “This is traumatic that they do this to us.”

Biden has criticized his predecessor’s “cruel” immigration policies and vowed to undo them. Yet amid a sharp increase in migration to the southern border in his first months that has topped records, his administration has kept Title 42, one of the most restrictive border policies ever implemented.