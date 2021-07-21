Big 3 U.S. drug distributors, J&J reach landmark $26 billion opioid settlement

The opioid crisis has been blamed for hundreds of thousands of U.S. overdose deaths since 1999, but has hit some regions much harder than others, creating divisions among governments when it comes to evaluating the settlement.

At least 44 states must sign onto the deal to receive some of the money, and negotiators hope to gather more support, a person familiar with the matter said.

‘Not nearly good enough’

Washington state’s attorney general, Bob Ferguson, said he would not join the deal. “The settlement is, to be blunt, not nearly good enough for Washington,” he said.

That state’s trial against the drug distributors begins on Sept. 7 and a January trial is set against Johnson & Johnson.

To get the full payout, a critical mass is needed. The maximum payment requires at least 48 states, 98% of litigating local governments and 97% of the jurisdictions that have yet to sue, the person said.

States will have 30 days to decide whether to sign onto the agreement. But electing to participate only guarantees a state 55% of its share of the settlement as a base amount, the person said.