Big Tech’s Democratic critics discuss ways to strike back with White House

WASHINGTON — Congressional Democrats have begun discussions with the White House on ways to crack down on Big Tech including making social media companies accountable for the spread of disinformation on matters such as the U.S. Capitol riot and addressing the abuse of market power to harm corporate rivals.

The conversations, described by a lawmaker and congressional aides, have included the contentious topic of what to do with a measure called Section 230, part of a 1996 law called the Communications Decency Act, that shields social media platforms from lawsuits over much of the content posted by users.

Democratic President Joe Biden as a candidate last year called for revoking Section 230, and his Republican predecessor Donald Trump unsuccessfully pressed Congress to repeal it.

Many lawmakers in recent years have called for laws and regulations to rein in dominant tech companies such as Facebook Inc., Twitter Inc., Alphabet Inc.’s Google, Amazon.com Inc. and Apple Inc. Democratic lawmakers also have expressed alarm over social media’s role in the lead-up to a pro-Trump mob’s Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.