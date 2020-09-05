Boats participating in a Trump support parade sink in Texas, officials say

A spokesperson for the Travis County sheriff’s office in Texas says “several” boats sank Saturday while taking part in a parade in support of President Donald Trump.
“We responded to multiple calls of boats in distress, several of them sank,” but there are no reports of fatalities or injuries and investigators have not determined how many boats sank on the lake near Austin, according to sheriff's spokesperson Kristen Dark.
Dark said the cause was under investigation, but there was no indication of an intentional act.
The Travis County Sheriff's Office tweeted that it responded to multiple calls involving boats in distress during the parade.
"Several boats did sink," the TCSO tweet said.
TCSO responded to multiple calls involving boats in distress during the Trump parade on Lake Travis. Several boats did sink.— Travis County SO (@TravisCoSheriff) September 5, 2020
“We have no reason to suspect foul play in any of these,” sinkings, Dark said.
Dark said weather conditions were generally calm and meteorologist Paul Yura with the National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio said there were were no storms in the area at the time and winds were generally 10 mph (16 kph) or less.
“The lake should be fairly navigable, without issue at those wind speeds," according to Yura.
A Facebook page for the event said more than 2,600 people planned to attend.
There was no immediate information on injuries.
Lake Travis is northwest of Austin.
