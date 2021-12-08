Businesses controlled by Myanmar’s military to be banned from Facebook and other Meta-owned platforms

Meta Platforms Inc., formerly known as Facebook, said on Wednesday it would ban all Myanmar-military controlled businesses from having a presence on its platforms in an expansion of its earlier curbs on the country’s security forces.

The U.S tech giant had already announced in February it would stop all entities linked to the military, known as the Tatmadaw, from advertising on its platforms.

“This action is based on extensive documentation by the international community and civil society of these businesses’ direct role in funding the Tatmadaw,” said Rafael Frankel, Meta’s Pacific director of public policy for emerging countries, Asia Pacific.

Myanmar’s military overthrew Aung San Suu Kyi’s democratically elected government in a coup in February, prompting widespread protests.

A spokesman for the military junta, which itself banned Facebook in February, did not answer calls seeking comment.

Frankel said Meta was identifying the companies based on a 2019 report from a U.N. Fact-Finding Mission on Myanmar, research from activist groups Justice for Myanmar and Burma Campaign UK, as well consultations with civil society.