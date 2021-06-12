Cape Cod diver left with whale of a tale after humpback spat him out

After what Packard estimated to be about 30 seconds in the mammal's mandibles, he said the whale surfaced quickly and spit him out.

"All of a sudden he went up to the surface and just erupted and started shaking his head," Packard said. "I just got thrown in the air, and landed in the water and I was free and I just floated there."

"I couldn't believe it," he added. "I couldn't believe I got out of that. And I'm here to tell it."

'A surprise to all involved'

Packard was pulled out of the water by a crewmate, rushed ashore, and taken to a nearby hospital. In the end, Packard said, he was "all bruised up," but whole.

Biologist Jooke Robbins, the director of Humpback Whale Studies at Provincetown's Center for Coastal Studies, said the unusual encounter was most likely an accident.

"We don't really see humpback whales doing anything like this normally," Robbins told CNN. "I think it was a surprise to all involved."

Robbins said that Humpbacks often engage in so-called "lunge feeding," in which a fast moving whale tries to gather a large volume of food in its mouth quickly.

"When they do that, they don't necessarily see everything," she said.