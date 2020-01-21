CDC confirms first US case of China coronavirus

A traveler from China has been diagnosed in Seattle with the Wuhan coronavirus, according to a U.S. CDC spokesman.
The novel virus, which was first identified last month in Wuhan, China, has so far infected more than 300 people and killed six, in an outbreak that has been reported in five countries — now including the United States.
It is unclear how the person became infected, and if they transmitted the virus to anyone else in the United States.
The outbreak has spread from the central Chinese city of Wuhan to cities including Beijing and Shanghai. Cases have also been reported outside China, including in South Korea, Thailand and Japan.
The CDC said it expects to see more cases of the Wuhan coronavirus in the United States.
The agency said it has developed a new test that allowed it to identify the presence of the virus in a traveler from China in Seattle and plans to expand screening to airports in Atlanta and Chicago.
Shares of Delta, United and American Airlines were all lower Tuesday as investors worried that the coronavirus outbreak in China could affect global air travel.
Last year, more than 60,000 passengers flew into the United States from Wuhan, a city 700 miles south of Beijing. That's about 1% of airline passengers who flew from China or Hong Kong to the United States, according to the most recent annual data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics. Any slowdown to and from Wuhan would have limited impact on airline travel.
But the concern is that the disease, which is similar to SARS, could spread and affect travel to and from a much wider part of China and even the rest of Asia, perhaps even reaching other continents.
More than 100 staffers from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are already being deployed to three US airports to check passengers arriving from Wuhan, China, for fever and other symptoms of the disease. It is a relatively rare step that was previously taken only during the 2014 Ebola outbreak, according to a CDC official.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.