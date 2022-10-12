 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chad climate disaster leaves record 2.1 million people hungry

Chad

A young girl carries an empty container as she walks across the sands to fill it from a well in Barrah, a desert village in the Sahel belt of Chad, Friday, April 20, 2012.  

 Ben Curtis, Associated Press

N’DJAMENA, Chad — Severe drought followed by the worst floods in 30 years have led to rocketing food prices and left a record 2.1 million people in Chad acutely hungry, according to United Nations agencies.

As a result of the climate disaster, 10% of all children under five are affected by severe malnutrition, and one in three will suffer from stunted growth, said the United Nations children’s fund.

On a bed at the Notre Dame des Apotres Hospital in the capital N’Djamena, Fatimé Mahamat Idriss feeds her gaunt toddler through a feeding tube.

When the harvest failed, her husband sought work in a gold mine in the north, leaving no food for their three children.

Chad’s total population is 16.4 million, according to the World Bank.

