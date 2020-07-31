You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Check that signature: Tax refund checks signed by Mickey Mouse, Walt Disney
0 comments

Check that signature: Tax refund checks signed by Mickey Mouse, Walt Disney

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Mickey Mouse at DIsneyland

FILE- This Jan. 22, 2015, file photo shows Mickey Mouse performing during a parade at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif. AP

 Jae C. Hong

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island mistakenly sent more than 175 tax refund checks signed by Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse, rather than the state treasurer and controller.

The Rhode Island Division of Taxation uses the signatures on test files, which were mistakenly printed on the real checks and sent out on Monday, a spokesperson told WPRI-TV.

"No other signature lines were printed besides the two," said Jade Borgeson, chief of staff for the Rhode Island Department of Revenue, which includes the taxation division. Mickey Mouse is the cartoon character that was animator and producer Walt Disney's first big hit.

The checks were tax refunds for corporate, sales and tax credits mostly to businesses, WJAR-TV reported.

The tax division has voided the checks and will issue new checks signed by General Treasurer Seth Magaziner and State Controller Peter Keenan within one week, Borgeson said.

Amanda St. Amand • 314-340-8201

@mandystlpd on Twitter

astamand@post-dispatch.com

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Florida pair arrested for breaking COVID-19 quarantine order
Nation

Florida pair arrested for breaking COVID-19 quarantine order

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Jose Freire Interian was walking his dog near his Key West home when a neighbor began recording him on her cellphone. Hours later, police came knocking on his door with an arrest warrant and whisked Freire and his wife to the county jail.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports