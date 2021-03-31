‘Companies need to take a stand’: Black executives urge fight on voting limits

Civil rights groups have launched legal fights against the new law, arguing that the measures are intended to make it harder for people — particularly Black voters — to cast ballots.

Meanwhile, Atlanta-based corporations Delta Air Lines Inc. and Coca-Cola Co. are facing calls for boycotts from activists who said they need to do more to oppose the law.

Coca-Cola has said it was disappointed with the outcome in Georgia and would press for improvements to election laws, while Delta said it was talking with elected officials to express its views about a fair and secure election process.

“The final bill is unacceptable and does not match Delta’s values,” Delta Chief Executive Officer Ed Bastian wrote in a company memo on Wednesday.

Frazier, who is stepping down as head of Merck in June, has been outspoken on social and political issues before. He was the first CEO to leave former President Donald Trump’s American Manufacturing Council, saying he was taking a stand against intolerance and extremism, and called out racial inequities across U.S. society after the death of George Floyd.

A letter supporting Frazier and Chenault’s campaign was signed by 72 Black executives including former Xerox CEO Ursula Burns, former Citigroup chairman Richard Parsons and Uber Chief Legal Officer Tony West.