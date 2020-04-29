Company to reopen pork plant to euthanize pigs, dispose of carcasses — not produce meat

“It’s not as many hogs as we thought but it’s working,” Peterson said. “Now we’re out of trucks.”

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said shuttered plants need to reopen to feed the country and the only way to do that is to ensure worker safety.

“No executive order is going to get those hogs processed if the people who know how to do it are sick or do not feel like they can be there,” he said on the webcast.

Following Trump’s executive order, Smithfield Foods, the world’s top pork producer, said it was evaluating reopening its shuttered plants and Tyson Foods said it would work with the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Smithfield has reduced operations at the world’s biggest pork plant in Tar Heel, North Carolina, according to a person in contact with the company and information from the Pork Checkoff. Smithfield did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Unions have said personal protective equipment and coronavirus tests must be available for workers and social distancing must be practiced at the plants.

Peterson said the JBS plant in Worthington will not be able to produce as much pork as before when it reopens as employees will be more spaced out.

