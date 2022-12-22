 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
‘Cousin Eddie’ display in Kentucky leads to police response

A 'Cousin Eddie' Christmas display is shown in the Dogwood subdivision of Shepherdsville, Ky. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. The display looked a little too real and police were called to check it out. Officers arrived to find a mannequin decorated like the character from “National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation." Homeowner Joni Keeney said she decided to put up the display from her favorite Christmas movie to have some fun.(WDRB via AP)

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — A “Cousin Eddie” display in Kentucky apparently looked a little too real and police were called to check it out.

After receiving the call, a dispatcher described the scene to responding officers as “a male standing outside. He is naked. He has a robe covering part of his body. He is exposing himself, and he has a hose between his legs.”

Officers arrived at the Shepherdsville home to find a mannequin in the yard that looked like Cousin Eddie from “National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation.” It was decorated with a robe, a hat, a cigar and a beer and was holding what appeared to be an orange hose, WDRB-TV reported.

Homeowner Joni Keeney said she decided to put up the display from her favorite Christmas movie to have some fun.

“Everybody has a ‘Cousin Eddie,’ in their family, everybody,” Keeney said. “I just want people to have a good Christmas and get a laugh,” Keeney said.

Responding officers did get a laugh and took some photos of the display, WDRB reported.

“Never a dull moment,” Shepherdsville Police Chief Rick McCubbin said.

