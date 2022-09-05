 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
10 shot, 1 killed in early morning gunfire outside Ohio lounge

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — Authorities say early morning gunfire outside a lounge in a Cleveland suburb wounded about 10 people, killing one of them.

East Cleveland police reported multiple calls about the shots fired outside Just Us Lounge and Deli shortly before 3 a.m. Monday.

Detectives said about 10 people were shot and one person died. The name of the person killed wasn’t immediately released and there was no immediate word on the severity of the injuries to the others, although police said some were taken to hospitals.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded and is investigating along with the police department of the Cuyahoga County city. No arrests were immediately announced and details about the circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately released.

