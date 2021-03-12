A man wrongfully convicted of murder sues a rental car company for not providing a receipt that supported his alibi

Alford's attorneys said they had requested records from Hertz that would corroborate Alford's alibi. Hertz didn't respond, they said, until 2018 -- more than a year after a jury convicted Alford of murder, among other charges.

The records Hertz provided in 2018 showed that Alford had rented a car minutes before Adams' killing, which occurred around 20 minutes away, Alford's lawyer Jamie White told CNN.

Alford spent nearly five years imprisoned before all charges against him were dismissed in February 2020. He was on bond from February to December 2020, according to the complaint.

But the years he spent incarcerated for a crime he didn't commit could've been avoided, his lawyers said, had Hertz provided the receipt when it was first requested.

A spokesperson for Hertz, which recently filed a plan of reorganization in bankruptcy court, told CNN the company is "deeply saddened to learn of Mr. Alford's experience."