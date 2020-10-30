 Skip to main content
Actress Lori Loughlin reports to prison in college scam
Actress Lori Loughlin reports to prison in college scam

College Admissions Bribery

FILE - In this April 3, 2019 file photo, actress Lori Loughlin, front, and husband, clothing designer Mossimo Giannulli, left, depart federal court in Boston after facing charges in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal. Loughlin and her husband Giannulli said in court documents Monday, April 15, 2019, that they are pleading not guilty to charges that they took part in a sweeping college admissions bribery scam. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

 Steven Senne

BOSTON (AP) — Authorities say "Full House" actress Lori Loughlin has reported to a federal prison in California to begin serving her two-month sentence for her role in the college admissions bribery scandal.

The U.S. Attorney's office in Boston said Loughlin was being processed at the federal lockup in Dublin, California.

"The parties recently agreed that the defendant can report to prison on October 30, 2020, instead of on November 19, 2020. The defendant has further agreed that, during her two month sentence, she will not seek an early release from prison on COVID-related grounds," prosecutor said in a statement.

In August, Loughlin was sentenced to two months and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, got five months for paying half a million dollars in bribes to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California as rowing recruits.

