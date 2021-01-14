Arrested Capitol rioters had guns and bombs, everyday careers and Olympic medals

Authorities arrested Coffman of Alabama near the Capitol after noticing the handle of a gun in his pickup truck while they were responding to pipe bombs left outside the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee and Republican National Committee, both of which are near the Capitol. Inside his truck, they found an AR-15-style rifle, a shotgun, a crossbow, several machetes, smoke grenades and 11 Molotov cocktails. They also found a note with the name of at least one member of Congress and a judge, alongside the notation “bad guy.”

Prosecutors said the combination of weapons and political messages “suggest that these weapons were intended to be used in an effort to violently attack our elected representatives.”

A Capitol Police agent said in a court filing that Coffman told the officers who arrested him that he tried to return to his parked truck several times during the day but couldn’t because police had blocked off the area while they investigated the pipe bombs.

Others were armed during the riot: A police officer said he noticed a bulge on the hip of Christopher Alberts — who was dressed in body armor and carrying a gas mask — as he filed out of the Capitol grounds, according to court records. When they stopped him, they found a loaded handgun. Alberts’ lawyer did not respond to questions about the case.