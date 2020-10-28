As jails free thousands amid COVID-19, reform push takes root

By late May, the population in the two jails had dropped to about 1,300, down by a third. King County Executive Dow Constantine says he wants to keep it that way.

“Each month that goes by where we’re able to maintain the population at 1,300 instead of 1,900 shows that this is sustainable, this is possible,” he told Reuters.

In July, Constantine announced plans to shut the 34-year-old King County Correctional Facility, a 12-floor building in downtown Seattle. Cutting the population by 600 inmates during the pandemic would save $4 million if sustained for a year, he said.

Critics of the mass releases fear freeing inmates will lead to a surge in crime. “This is going to set us back. This is going to mean more crimes,” Sheriff Margaret Mims of Fresno County, California, said in a video posted on Facebook.

Some communities, to be sure, have begun re-filling their jails and reverting to old policies. Yet other counties are considering keeping temporary reforms in place.

Washington’s King County is weighing whether to make permanent some COVID-19-inspired booking restrictions, such as using fines for minor, nonviolent charges or only jailing people once they are convicted.