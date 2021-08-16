Bob Dylan accused of drugging, sexually abusing 12-year-old girl in 1965

NEW YORK — Bob Dylan is accused of molesting a 12-year-old girl over a six-week period in 1965 in a new lawsuit filed in Manhattan Supreme Court.

The voice-of-a-generation singer-songwriter, whose given name is Robert Allen Zimmerman, allegedly plied the girl with drugs and alcohol, establishing a relationship for the purpose of sexually abusing the preteen, the suit claims. He also physically abused the girl, who is only referenced as J.C., the suit claims.

“Dylan exploited his status as a musician by grooming J.C. to gain her trust and obtain control over her as part of his plan to sexually molest and abuse J.C.,” the suit reads.

A rep for Dylan denied the allegations.

“The 56-year-old claim is untrue and will be vigorously defended,” said Larry Jenkins in a statement to The Daily News.

The lawsuit alleges the abuse occurred during April and May of 1965, the same year his fifth album, “Bringing It All Back Home,” came out.

The abuse happened “multiple times” and sometimes took place at his apartment at the famed Chelsea Hotel, the suit says.