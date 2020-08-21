Decorated veteran at center of U.S. fraud charges on border-wall fundraising

Jennifer Stevens, Benton’s mother, said in an interview with Reuters on Thursday that Kolfage’s enterprise had seemed “pretty legit,” and it would surprise her if the charges against Kolfage were true.

“Of course, Benton doesn’t know any of this and we probably won’t let him know about the latest news, because I don't want him to think his efforts were — you know, he's 8," she added.

The wall venture was not the first — or the last — instance in which Kolfage used his military record as a marketing tool and encountered controversy.

He became steeped in right-wing politics after his return from Iraq and helped launch conservative news sites. His social media posts — including false claims that President Obama’s birth certificate was fake — led Facebook in 2018 to ban him for breaking its rules against “coordinated inauthentic behavior,” a Facebook spokeswoman told Reuters in 2019.

In an appearance on Fox News opinion host Laura Ingraham’s show, Kolfage complained that he was being treated unfairly by Facebook. “I sacrificed three limbs for everybody, for your freedom, for your families’ freedom,” he said. He also promoted a GoFundMe campaign that raised $600,000 for Brett Kavanaugh during his contentious Supreme Court nomination.