Does Trump have power to pardon himself? It’s complicated

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has declared that he has “absolute power” to issue a pardon to himself. Yet the law is much murkier than his confidence suggests.

No president has attempted to pardon himself while in office, so if Trump tries to do so in the next six weeks, he will be venturing into legally untested territory without clear guidance from the Constitution or from judges.

Legal experts are divided on an inherently ambiguous question that was left vague by the Founding Fathers and has never had to be definitively resolved in court.

“It's impossible to anticipate every factual scenario that could come up under a legal provision. This is why we have the courts," said University of Baltimore law professor Kimberly Wehle.

Talk of a potential pardon comes with Trump facing a swirl of investigations as he prepares to leave office, including New York State inquiries into whether he misled tax authorities, banks or business partners.

In favor of a self-pardon is the broad power the Constitution affords a president when it comes to absolving federal crimes — both charged and not-yet charged — and the absence of any law or language that explicitly prohibits such an act.