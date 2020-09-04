 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Facebook removes pages of right-wing group Patriot Prayer after Portland unrest
0 comments

Facebook removes pages of right-wing group Patriot Prayer after Portland unrest

  • 0
Subscription sale! $5/5 months
Portland chief: Violent protests come 'at increased cost'

A small memorial to Portland, Oregon fatal shooting victim Aaron J. Danielson, 39, of Portland is shown on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at the site where he was killed on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, as supporters of President Donald Trump and Black Lives Matter protesters clashed. Danielson was a supporter of the right-wing Patriot Prayer group but few details have emerged about what led up to the shooting. No suspects have been arrested. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus)

 Gillian Flaccus

SAN FRANCISCO — Facebook Inc. on Friday removed the pages of U.S. right-wing group Patriot Prayer and its founder Joey Gibson, a company spokesman told Reuters.

Patriot Prayer has hosted dozens of pro-gun, pro-Trump rallies. Attendees have repeatedly clashed with left-wing groups around Portland, Oregon, where one group supporter was killed this week.

The victim, 39-year-old Aaron Danielson, was walking home on Saturday night after a pro-Trump demonstration in the city when he was shot.

Facebook took down the pages as part of efforts to remove “violent social militias” from its social networks, spokesman Andy Stone said.

The company updated its policies last month to ban groups that demonstrate significant risks to public safety.

Its dangerous organizations policy now includes groups that celebrate violent acts or suggest they will use weapons, even if they are not directly organizing violence.

In a statement posted on Patriot Prayer’s website, Gibson accused Facebook of a double standard.

When Trump talks law and order, some Wisconsin voters listen

In this June 30, 2018, file photo, Joey Gibson, left, leader of Patriot Prayer, participates in the group's rally in Portland, Ore. The man who was fatally shot in Portland on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, as supporters of President Donald Trump skirmished with Black Lives Matter protesters was a supporter of a right-wing group called Patriot Prayer and a good friend of its founder, Gibson. (Mark Graves/The Oregonian via AP, File)

“Antifa groups murdered my friend while he was walking home, and instead of the multibillion dollar company banning Portland Antifa pages they ban Patriot Prayer, Joey Gibson and several other grandmas that are admins,” he wrote.

Antifa is a largely unstructured, far-left movement whose followers broadly aim to confront those they view as authoritarian or racist.

Gibson espouses non-violence but is accused by anti-fascist groups of provoking confrontations.

After the shooting of Danielson he cautioned supporters not to seek revenge, but rather “push back politically, spiritually.”

As of earlier this week, the Patriot Prayer page had nearly 45,000 followers on Facebook. It was created in 2017.

Facebook last week removed content associated with the Kenosha Guard, a group which had posted a “call to arms” in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The company acted the day after two people were shot and killed at protests in the city, which broke out in response to the police shooting of a Black man earlier that week.

Users had flagged the material to Facebook 455 times but were told initially it did not violate the company’s policies, BuzzFeed reported.  

0 comments

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports