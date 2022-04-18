Far-right wing website InfoWars files for bankruptcy protection

Far-right wing website InfoWars has filed for voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, according to court documents.
The company, owned by radio host Alex Jones, listed estimated assets in the range of $0-$50,000 and estimated liabilities in the range of $1 million to $10 million, according to the court filings made on Sunday.
FILE - Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building on Capitol Hill, in Washington, Sept. 5, 2018. Jones will be getting back the $75,000 in fines he paid to a Connecticut court for failing to appear at a deposition last month in a lawsuit over his assertions that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax, a judge has ruled, Thursday, April 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)