The father of twin 1-year-olds who died after being left in a car for eight hours was arraigned in New York Saturday on charges of manslaughter, negligent homicide and endangering the welfare of a child, the New York Police Department said.
Juan Rodriguez, 39, paid $50,000 on a $100,000 bond, according to a source with the Bronx Criminal Court Central Booking Clerk's Office. Rodriguez is represented by a private attorney.
Rodriguez's attorney, Joey Jackson, told CNN Saturday that criminal negligent homicide carries a maximum of four years in prison and manslaughter carries a maximum of 15 years. Jackson is also a CNN analyst.
"The (Rodriguez) family is ripped apart," Jackson said, adding that his client has a total of five children and has the support of his family and friends.
"His mental state is very fragile based on what happened. It's just an awful scenario," Jackson said.
A judge asked that Rodriguez be put on suicide watch, Jackson said during a press conference Saturday evening. Rodriguez's next court date is August 1 where a grand jury will decide whether or not to indict.
Rodriguez was at work while the twins, a boy and a girl, were in the car.
The New York Police Department said in a news release the babies were found Friday unconscious and unresponsive in the back seat of a Honda sedan in the Bronx. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
While the twins were in the car, Rodriguez was at work at a nearby VA hospital, officials said.
Friday's temperatures in the area reached a high of the mid-80s, according to the National Weather Service.
The New York City Medical Examiner will determine the twins' cause of death, police said. They were identified as Mariza and Phoenix Rodriguez of Rockland County.
Rodriguez is a social worker at the hospital, his friend, Temple Barros, 41, told CNN.
Barros said Rodriguez and his wife celebrated the twins' birthday this month.