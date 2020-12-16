Federal government this year executed more people than all the states combined

One of those scheduled to be executed is Lisa Montgomery, the only woman on federal death row. She was convicted of using a rope to strangle a pregnant woman, 23-year-old Bobbie Jo Stinnett, in 2004 and then using a kitchen knife to cut the baby girl from the womb, authorities said.

Execution rescheduled for only woman on federal death row Attorneys for Lisa Montgomery said Monday that the Justice Department rescheduled her execution for Jan. 12. President-elect Joe Biden, an opponent of the death penalty, will be inaugurated on Jan. 20.

If Montgomery is executed as planned on Jan. 12, she would be the first woman executed by the federal government in some six decades. The last federal execution is scheduled for Jan. 15, Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday, and just five days before Biden’s inauguration.

Texas accounted for three of the seven state executions in 2020; there was one each in Alabama, Georgia, Missouri and Tennessee, the report says. Texas was also the last state to carry out a death sentence this year, executing Billy Wardlow on July 8 for fatally shooting an 82-year-old man in 1993. U.S. prison officials carried out their first execution since 2003 just six days later, putting Daniel Lewis Lee to death for killing an Arkansas family in a 1990s plot to build a whites-only nation in the Pacific Northwest.