 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

FTC accuses Intuit of deceptively advertising free tax filing

  • 0
Intuit-Credit Karma

In this April 18, 2016 file photo a person looks at Intuit TurboTax software on display at a retailer in Foster City, Calif.  (Peter Barreras/AP Images for Turbo Tax Via AP, File)

 Peter Barreras

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Federal Trade Commission asked a court on Monday to issue an order stopping Intuit, the owner of TurboTax tax preparation software, from deceptively advertising free tax filing when it requires many people to pay.

In the complaint, filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, the FTC, which enforces antitrust law and laws against deceptive advertising, said it had already started an internal administrative proceeding on the matter.

The complaint said advertisements for TurboTax repeatedly stress that the service is free.

“In truth, TurboTax is only free for some users, based on the tax forms they need. For many others, Intuit tells them, after they have invested time and effort gathering and inputting into TurboTax their sensitive personal and financial information to prepare their tax returns, that they cannot continue for free; they will need to upgrade to a paid TurboTax service,” the complaint said.

Intuit did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

'BirdBot' mimics birds way of walking

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News