 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, St. Louis Post-Dispatch is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Mercy

Hershey, Nestlé, Cargill win dismissal in U.S. of child slavery lawsuit

  • 0
Cocoa

In this April 6, 2004 file photo, a worker shovels up cocoa beans after they have been dried in the sun, ready to be put into into sacks for export, in Guiglo in western Ivory Coast. West Africa's cocoa industry is still trafficking children and using forced child labor despite nearly a decade of efforts to eliminate the practices, according to an independent audit published by Tulane University in late September 2010.(AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File)

WASHINGTON — A federal judge in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit by eight citizens of Mali who sought to hold Hershey Co., Nestlé SA, Cargill Inc. and others liable for child slavery on Ivory Coast cocoa farms.

U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich said the plaintiffs in the proposed class action lacked standing to sue because they did not show a “traceable connection” between the seven defendant companies and the specific plantations where they worked.

The judge said the plaintiffs also did not adequately explain the role of intermediaries in the cocoa supply chain, noting that the companies did not monitor activity in “free zones” where about 70% to 80% of the cocoa is produced.

Mali and the Ivory Coast share a border in West Africa.

The plaintiffs said they were trafficked as children after being approached by unfamiliar men who promised paying jobs, but were ultimately not paid for their labor, threatened with starvation if they did not work, and required to live in squalor.

People are also reading…

Their lawyer, Terry Collingsworth, said the plaintiffs plan to appeal, hoping to “force the companies to keep their own promises and end this abhorrent system they have created.”

The other defendants included privately-held Mars Inc., Mondelez International Inc., Barry Callebaut AG and Olam International Ltd.

In court papers, the seven defendants said they “strongly condemn the use of forced labor” and were working to address non-forced child labor in cocoa supply chains.

But they said the plaintiffs’ overbroad legal theory could leave too many people liable for forced child labor, including consumers and retailers who might benefit from lower prices.

The plaintiffs had sued under the federal Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act.

Last June, the U.S. Supreme Court threw out a similar lawsuit by six Malian citizens against Cargill and Nestlé brought under the Alien Tort Statute, a 1789 federal law.

That decision was the latest in a series of rulings limiting access to federal courts based on human rights abuses outside the country. 

Friedrich was nominated by former President Donald Trump and confirmed by the Senate by a vote of 97-3 in 2017.

The case is Coubaly et al v Cargill Inc. et al, U.S. District Court, District of Columbia, No. 21-00386.

0 Comments

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

First lady meets Ukrainian refugees in Spain

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News