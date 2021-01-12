How Trump’s pied pipers rallied a faithful mob to the U.S. Capitol

Many in the crowd of thousands took that fight to the Capitol Police with far more than fiery rhetoric, battling officers with a makeshift arsenal that included metal pipes, wooden poles with embedded nails, aluminum baseball bats, a hockey stick, a wooden door ripped off its hinges, and a coffee table, according to Reuters photographers at the scene and other videos posted online. One American flag waver bludgeoned an officer repeatedly with the flagpole as fellow rioters dragged the cop from the building and down a set of outside steps.

“We the people are not going to take it anymore!” one woman shouted through a bullhorn as rioters climbed through a broken window on the west side of the Capitol building, a video posted online showed. “You are not going to take away our Trumpy bear. You are not going to take away our votes and our freedom.”

Five people died in connection with the Capitol violence, including a police officer, as well as a protester shot by police. That crescendo of violence followed two months of rising anger among Trump loyalists, harnessed by protest organizers including Kremer and many others. The stolen election narrative — amplified by right-wing media — quickly became gospel for millions of Trump loyalists despite the failure of dozens of lawsuits his attorneys filed claiming election fraud.