In his final days, Ahmaud Arbery’s life was at a crossroads

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — He was at a crossroads, his life stretching out before him, his troubles largely behind him. He had enrolled at South Georgia Technical College, preparing to become an electrician, just like his uncles. But first, he decided, he would take a break. College could wait until the fall.

To help keep his head clear, he ran, just about every day. Off he’d go, out of the doors of his mother’s house, down the long street toward Fancy Bluff Road. Then would come the right turn onto the two-lane road lined by oak trees draped with Spanish moss.

About a mile and a half into his usual route, Ahmaud Arbery would cross the four lanes of Jekyll Island Causeway into the subdivision of Satilla Shores.

On Feb. 23, 2020 — at the age of 25 — he ran through Satilla Shores for the final time.

That day, Arbery was shot to death by a father and son who told police they grabbed guns and pursued him in a pickup truck because they believed he was responsible for break-ins in their neighborhood — a Black man, killed by two white men.

Three months later, a makeshift memorial of flowers rested on the lawn of a house near where he died, along with a plaque reading, “It’s hard to forget someone who gave us so much to remember.”