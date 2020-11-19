Judge halts federal execution after lawyers contract virus

WASHINGTON — A federal judge is temporarily blocking the federal government’s plan to execute the first female death row inmate in almost six decades after her attorneys contracted the coronavirus visiting her in prison.

The order, handed down Thursday by U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss in Washington, prohibits the federal Bureau of Prisons from carrying out Lisa Montgomery’s execution before the end of the year. She was scheduled to be put to death on Dec. 8 at the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Indiana.

Montgomery’s attorneys had sought to delay the execution in order to file a clemency petition on her behalf. The lawyers, Kelley Henry and Amy Harwell, tested positive for COVID-19 after they flew to visit her at a Texas prison last month. In court papers, they said each roundtrip visit involved two flights, hotel stays and interaction with airline and hotel staff, as well as prison employees.

Montgomery’s legal team has argued that their client suffers from serious mental illnesses and can’t assist in filing her own clemency petition, in part because all of her clothes have been taken away and she’s been left only with a “sheet of paper and a single crayon” in her cell, attorney Sandra Babcock said in court this week.

Most-read stories in this section As jails free thousands amid COVID-19, reform push takes root