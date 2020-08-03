Kids getting caught in crossfire as U.S. gun violence surges

Chicago had suffered 440 homicides by the end of July, compared to 290 for the same period last year. And more and more of the victims are children.

Brown said Janari was the 38th juvenile to be fatally shot in the city this year. In all, 19 children under the age of 10 have been shot in Chicago in 2020, five of them fatally.

According to a report published Monday in the Chicago Tribune, those five homicides are more than double the tally for children under 10 shot and killed than in any other year in the last eight years.

The reasons — according to those who watch the violence, try to prevent it and have been touched by it — begin with the open gang warfare in Chicago that seems to have increased in recent years. Brown has said there are more than 100,000 gang members who belong to the city’s 55 known gangs that are themselves divided into some 2,500 subsets of gangs.

But recent shootings, including one outside the funeral of a gang member, underline a terrorizing fact about the gangs: they seem more willing than ever to simply open fire in the direction of a rival without regard to anyone else.