Kids getting caught in crossfire as U.S. gun violence surges

CHICAGO — July in Chicago ended as it began: Mourning the death of a child whose only mistake was venturing outside to play when someone with a gun came to the neighborhood hunting for an enemy.
On Monday, two days after his department released statistics that revealed the month had been one of the deadliest in the history of the city, Police Superintendent David Brown repeated what has become a grim ritual of recounting the death of a child.
The 14-year-old is at least the 30th child or teen 17 or younger to be shot in the city this year.
This time, the story was about Janari Ricks. “Nine years old, (he) was shot and killed while doing what every child in our city should be able to do without a second thought ... playing with friends on a warm summer evening just outside his front door,” said Brown. “Now, instead of planning for his future, Janari’s parents are arranging for their child’s funeral.”
His death underscores a surge in gun violence in the United States that has been building all year.
In New York City, there have been 237 homicides in 2020 compared to 181 for the same period last year. The July 12 death of a toddler, fatally shot by a stray bullet in Brooklyn as he sat in his stroller at a cookout, rocked the city. The 1-year-old boy's tiny casket was decorated with cartoon characters with a teddy bear and Elmo toy sat on top.
In Los Angeles, homicides citywide have increased 14%, from 155 to 177, as compares to the numbers by this time in 2019. Fourteen of 2020's homicide victims were children — up from 10 last year — and five of them were killed in July alone.
Nine of the children killed this year in Los Angeles were shot.
In Atlanta, the totals are lower but the surge is apparent: 76 homicides so far this year compared to 56 for the first seven months of 2019. Of this year’s total number of homicides, 23, or nearly a third, were recorded in July alone.
It has been a similar story in Boston. After recording 25 homicides in the first seven months of 2019, Boston had 35 during the same period this year. And 15 of those were during July.
Just how many of the year’s victims are children is difficult to say. But every day, headlines around the country tell story after story of children dying while doing nothing more than being children.
In Ohio, in little more than a week: A 14-year-old boy in Columbus died on July 25 when he was shot while riding a scooter; An infant was killed and his twin brother wounded when someone fired shots into their home on July 22. And on Sunday, a 1-year-old was killed in Akron and two adults wounded when someone opened fire on a home.
It was not immediately clear exactly how many children were homicide victims this year in Ohio, but in Columbus alone, the total stands at 13.
In the minutes after July became August, the Chicago Police Department reported there had been 105 homicides during the month compared to 44 in July 2019, making it the deadliest month in the city since September 1992.
Chicago had suffered 440 homicides by the end of July, compared to 290 for the same period last year. And more and more of the victims are children.
Brown said Janari was the 38th juvenile to be fatally shot in the city this year. In all, 19 children under the age of 10 have been shot in Chicago in 2020, five of them fatally.
According to a report published Monday in the Chicago Tribune, those five homicides are more than double the tally for children under 10 shot and killed than in any other year in the last eight years.
The reasons — according to those who watch the violence, try to prevent it and have been touched by it — begin with the open gang warfare in Chicago that seems to have increased in recent years. Brown has said there are more than 100,000 gang members who belong to the city’s 55 known gangs that are themselves divided into some 2,500 subsets of gangs.
But recent shootings, including one outside the funeral of a gang member, underline a terrorizing fact about the gangs: they seem more willing than ever to simply open fire in the direction of a rival without regard to anyone else.
That is what happened on the evening of July 4 when, according to prosecutors, three men in a car spotted a man they believed killed a member of their gang days before. They climbed out of the vehicle and opened fire.
One of bullets struck the intended target in the ankle, but a nother hit 7-year-old Natalia Wallace in the forehead and killed her as she played in front of her grandmother’s house.
“We shouldn’t have to worry about somebody pulling up to shoot (but) it just seems like it’s becoming the new normal. A child shot dead playing in the street, just being a kid,” said her father, Nathan Wallace. “She was just enjoying the 4th.”
The Rev. Michael Pfleger, a Roman Catholic priest and prominent activist on the city’s South Side for more than 40 years, said this “new normal” involves a willingness to shoot whoever is near an intended target.
“The shootings used to be targeted, but now it is spraying at porches, parks, down the street,” he said. “I don’t think they’re trying to kill kids but I think their attitude is, ‘I may not get you but I know those are your friends and family out there and I will get somebody you know.’”
Associated Press writers Kate Brumback in Atlanta; Andrew Welsh-Huggins in Columbus, Ohio; Alanna Durkin Richer in Boston; and Stefanie Dazio in Los Angeles contributed to this report.
Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2020
Coverage of children injured or killed in gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2020.
Read previous coverage of children killed in the area in 2019.
Children in St. Louis City city have been killed at 10 times the national rate for decades, according to a Post-Dispatch analysis of FBI homicide data.
Police said Wednesday that Torrion Waller had gotten into a vehicle in front of his home in the 5500 block of Helen Avenue, and a short time l…
Marcus Moore, 17, of the 1200 block of Sells Avenue, was one of two people killed in a triple shooting in the 1500 block of Switzer.
The incident happened at about 12:20 a.m. in the 3900 block of Gravois Avenue, near Gustine Avenue.
He told police he was on his porch in the 4400 block of Ashland Avenue at about 4:25 p.m. when shots rang out from a passing SUV.
A 14-year-old boy was wounded in the foot during a drive-by shooting, marking at least the 30th child age 17 or younger to be shot in St. Loui…
A 15-year-old was charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter after Princeton Washington was killed about 3:15 p.m. in the 5000 block o…
The boy, shot on July 4, died several days later. He was shot in the 4200 block of Page, possibly by a stray bullet, officers said.
A man and woman died in an apparent murder-suicide and a young boy was found critically injured, police said.
A boy, 4, was killed in an accidental shooting at a home in Berkeley, police said.
Demauryon Smith, 16, of Belleville, was found with gunshot wounds to his torso about 5:30 p.m. in the 6300 block of West Washington Street, po…
17-year-old Jaquelle Brown, of the 4600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, was found shot several times in the 4600 block of Virginia Avenue.
Police said a woman and her 4-year-old child were injured when their vehicle was struck by gunshots in north St. Louis. The child suffered min…
A 14-year-old boy was fatally shot at the John DeShields housing complex, Illinois State Police said. A 3-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy …
The woman suffered a wound to her buttocks and the roughly 4-year-old child was hurt in his leg and foot after the boy found the gun on or nea…
At 1:56 a.m., two people shot in the Bevo Mill neighborhood were found in an alley near the 4200 block of Neosho Street. A 16-year-old girl, A…
A 5-year-old boy was shot in the leg after a gunman opened fire on the car he was in, police said. An 18-year-old has been charged.
The shooting happened in the 200 block of North 15th Street in the Downtown West neighborhood.
The incident took place about 10:45 p.m. in the 4200 block of Athlone Avenue in the O'Fallon neighborhood.
The 14-year-old girl was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting about 1 p.m. in the 1500 block of Trampe Drive,…
An 8-year-old in a vehicle was hit by gunfire, along with another passenger, a 54-year-old man, and a 26-year-old who was firing at another adult.
Malik Valley, 15, was shot in the chest shortly before 10 p.m. in the 3900 block of Evans Avenue, St. Louis Police said. Valley lived in that block.
The girl was riding in an 18-year-old man's car in the 1400 block of North Market Street when a man they knew fired shots into the vehicle, hi…
A teenager who had been shot was dropped off at a hospital. Officers believe the shooting happened in the 5000 block of Union.
The 14-year-old was with two other juveniles who stole a car, police said. They then became involved in an altercation with occupants of a pic…
A 17-year-old male was shot in the hip in the 10700 block of Spring Garden Drive. William Adams, 16, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was found in a yar…
A 15-year-old boy had been shot at least once in the lower body during a drive-by shooting, police said. The incident happened near the inters…
Police responding to a Shotspotter alert at 1:27 p.m. found a 17-year-old male in the 10100 block of Cloverdale Drive who had been shot at lea…
St. Louis Children's Hospital treated 12 children in March, eight in April and 11 so far in May. Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital in May h…
The teen, 15, was shot shortly after 4 p.m. near the 3800 block of Sullivan Avenue.
The teen was identified by police Friday as Dorian Perkins, 16, of the 4300 Block of Page Avenue.
McKenzie Murphy died after being shot in the head, authorities said. Authorities have released few details about the shooting, including wheth…
A 13-year-old boy who was shot by a 16-year-old acquaintance Saturday afternoon, May 9, died several days later from his injuries, according t…
A 7-year-old boy was shot in the leg, and a 12-year-old struck in the wrist by a fragment or debris. The two were among three boys climbing th…
A 22-year-old man and 17-year-old girl were among those in the car when someone in a light-colored sedan opened fire on them, police said. The…
A man from St. Louis County was charged after shooting two teens he found in his stolen car, police said. The man allegedly fired at the peopl…
Larry Jordan, 17, of the 5000 block of Alaska Avenue, had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 45…
Ferguson police responded to the 200 block of La Motte Lane just after noon and found the injured child "conscious and alert," a statement fro…
Ean McMiller, 16, was found bleeding on a sidewalk in the 5400 block of South Compton Avenue about 9:10 p.m. Police said Ean was rushed to a h…
A 14-year-old boy and an older friend were shot in the legs and critically injured while trying to run from robbers on Cherokee Street, police said.
Nakyah Durham, 12, was accidentally shot and killed by her older brother, 15.
The three boys are about 14, 15, and 16 years old, police said. Police said the three were shot in the "lower body," and the wounds were not l…
A gunman in a car opened fire on another vehicle, striking a teenage passenger. A woman and two young boys, ages 4 and 6, who were in the car …
Malachi Jeffries, a 15-year-old boy from Hazelwood who was shot by an older teen loading and unloading a gun, police said. The boy with the gu…
A 6-year-old boy was killed and his 9-year-old sister critically wounded when a gunman opened fire on their family as they drove near Euclid a…
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said a 17-year-old shot two teens, a 17-year-old male and a 16-year-old female. The victims' injuries are…
A 6-year-old girl was shot in her knee while inside a vehicle near Pennsylvania Avenue and Potomac Street in the Gravois Park neighborhood.
A man was charged after he injured a woman he was in a relationship with, and shot and killed Ruthondrea Chamberlain, the woman's 17-year-old …
A 10-year-old found a gun on the ground in the 2800 block of Gamble Street, and accidentally shot himself in the leg.
The teenager was hanging out with friends near the Boathouse in the park when he accidentally shot himself, police said.
A man was charged after he allegedly shot into a vehicle where the child, 9, and his father, 31, were sitting in the 4000 block of Meramec Str…
Timothy Lucas was shot in the chest at North Broadway and Halls Ferry Road about 6:15 p.m. In July, a 14-year-old, Marcus Ursery, was certifie…
The girl was in stable condition after being shot in the back while inside a car around 6 p.m., near Natural Bridge Boulevard and Goodfellow A…
Mason “May May” Rodgers, 18 months, was shot in the shoulder in the 10100 block of Duke Drive when someone fired into the home.
Police said the girl suffered a self-inflicted injury in the 1600 block of Pine Street.
